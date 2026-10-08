Things To Do October 8-15 in Gulfport, St. Pete

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Pumpkin patches, fall festivals, and a party at Trolley Market Square in Gulfport: Here’s your weekly list of things to do Oct. 8-15 in Pinellas.

All Month Long

Gallagher’s Pumpkin Patch You know it’s officially fall when St. Petersburg’s Gallagher’s Pumpkin Patch turns orange for the season. Peruse pumpkins and gourds, play corn hole, and check out the petting zoo at this local tradition. Open seven days a week. Gallagher’s, 7401 4th St. N., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. gallagherspumpkinsandchristmastrees.com, 727-519-3551.

Through Sunday, Oct. 11

Taste of the Beaches Want to try everything on the beach? Here’s your chance. Taste of the Beaches is an annual event that gives foodies the chance to buy a $10 ticket for a restaurant on the beach, and then visit the restaurant to get a taste from a pre-selected menu. The list of participating spots is long and includes hits such as Coco’s Crush Bar, Island Grill, Caddy’s, Madfish, and more! See the whole list and buy your tickets online. Sat., Oct. 3-Sun., Oct. 11. $10. tampabaybeaches.com, 727-360-6957.

Thursday, Oct.8

Orchid Meeting Learn a new way to care for orchids as Mark Margolis presents “The PET Method of Growing Your Orchids,” with plants available for purchase. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole. A beginner class on FWCOS membership. 6 p.m., Main meeting, 6:45 p.m. fwcos.org, 727-475-0750.

Friday, Oct. 9

Meet The Gabber Press Ever wonder why newspapers choose certain stories, skip others, or report things the way they do? Bring your questions to this quarterly forum and chat directly with local newspaper owners and staff about how the news gets made. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m. thegabber.com, 727-321-6965.

St. Pete Beach October Concert Series Spend Friday night enjoying the sounds of David Bowie and Duran Duran as Britain’s Finest takes the stage. This is part of St. Pete Beach’s October Concert Series. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 7-9 p.m. stpetebeach.org, 727-367-2735.

St. Pete Pier Pumpkin Patch It’s fall in Florida! Celebrate by hunting for pumpkins of all sizes at the pier. Spa Beach, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Oct. 9-25. Times vary. stpetepier.org, 727-822-7437.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Community Yard Sale Come on, yard sale fiends! Pasadena Community Church is hosting a Saturday yard sale. Shop furniture, tools, electronics, and much more. Pasadena Community Church, 227 70 St. S., St Petersburg. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. lb4173@gmail.com, 727-501-4232.

Gulfport’s Coastal Cleanup Give Gulfport’s shorelines a clean sweep with the City of Gulfport, Gulfport Grassroots, and Keep Pinellas Beautiful. Volunteers of all ages can help remove litter and protect local wildlife at Clam Bayou. Supplies provided; wear boots, long pants, and long sleeves. Clam Bayou Nature Park, 29th Avenue & Miriam Street South, Gulfport. 9-11 a.m. mygulfport.us, 727-893-1000.

Meet the Moths Get to know butterflies’ fuzzy cousins at Weedon Island Preserve. Learn about moths’ nocturnal lives and attraction to lights, then look for a few outside the Cultural and Natural History Center. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 9-11 a.m. facebook.com/weedonislandpreserve, 727-453-6500.

20th Annual Autumn Harvest Festival Find a little fall in Florida with hayrides, a pumpkin patch, and crafts at Boyd Hill’s Pioneer Settlement. Enjoy live music, food, and local vendors in nature. Pioneer Settlement at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $5. stpeteparksrec.org, 727-893-7326.

Second Saturday at Trolley Market Square Come for brunch, stay for the community. Fusion 49th brings neighbors together for local food, shopping, music, and raffles, plus a bounce house for the kids. Trolley Market Square, 4900 Tangerine Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. facebook.com/fusion49thdistrict, 727-710-6676.

St Pete Fall Festival Kick off fall the St. Petersburg way — by the water. Wear a sweater and enjoy live music, food vendors, bounce zones, and a dedicated Kids Zone. Plus, there’s the area’s biggest pumpkin patch. Spa Beach, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. stpetepier.org, 727-822-7437.

IRB Oktoberfest Celebrate fall with a coastal twist at Action 2000’s Oktoberfest. Enjoy live music, local eats, sponsor booths, and handcrafted finds at this community festival. Kolb Park, 1508 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. 12-6 p.m. indian-rocks-beach.com, 727-595-2517.

Gulfport Brewery + Eatery Oktoberfest Prost to year seven! Gulfport Brewery + Eatery’s annual Oktoberfest returns with a live German band, new German lagers, and a special Oktoberfest menu. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 1-9 p.m. gulfport-brewing.com, 727-954- 4109 .

*Sponsored Event* The Dark Side of Art GCAA ArtWorks gets spooky with a juried exhibition exploring the macabre, gothic imagery, trauma, inner demons, and other unsettling themes through work by 22 artists. The opening reception during Second Saturday ArtWalk features live Halloween-themed music by Leon Barickman. The exhibition runs Oct. 8-Nov. 7. GCAA ArtWorks, 5546 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. gcaa-artworks.com, 727-738-8010.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Doggie Costume Contest Bring your pups in their best costumes for this fun doggie costume contest hosted by Sister Nora Torious. The winner takes home a basket valued at $100! The fun is in celebration of National Coming OUT Day 2026. Dog Bar St. Pete, 2300 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 2-4 p.m. facebook.com/dogbarstpete, 727-317-4968.

From Classics to Pops Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church opens its 2026-27 concert season with The Bay String Quartet performing music ranging from Haydn’s “The Lark” Quartet to “Over the Rainbow” and Astor Piazzolla’s “Libertango.” Seating is first come, first served; no tickets are required. A $5-$10 donation is suggested to support future concerts. Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater. 3 p.m.; doors open at 2:30 p.m. $5-10 donation. peacememorialpresbyterian.org, 800-479-8846.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Pickleball 101 Curious about pickleball but don’t know where to start? This free, beginner-friendly class breaks down the basics in a chill, no-pressure vibe. Equipment is provided, and spots are limited. Bartlett Park, 2000 7th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6-7 p.m. stpeteparksrec.org, 727-893-7441.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Gulfport Free Food Giveaway Groceries are expensive; this isn’t. Swing by, grab a bag, and stock up. Get there early if you can, because the giveaway ends when supplies run out. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 12 p.m. goodneighborsfl.org, 727-314-1373.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Open Mic Poetry at Gulfport Library Join Gulfport Poet Laureate Christa Fairbrother for a monthly evening of poetry. Bring a poem to share or simply come listen; donations benefit the Circle of Friends of the Gulfport Library. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6-7 p.m. facebook.com/gulfportlibrarfl, 727-893-1074.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse Team Edward or Team Jacob? Revisit Bella’s vampire-werewolf love triangle as part of The Beach Theatre’s Thursday Twilight screenings throughout October. The Beach Theatre, 315 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. $15; members $12. thebeachtheatre.org, 727-340-2866.

Looking for more things to do Oct. 8-15 in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.