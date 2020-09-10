Things to Do: Sept 10

Whether you’re getting active, grabbing a scoop or getting your art fix, here’s a list of happenings around town to sink your teeth into. Don’t forget to wear a clean mask, keep your distance, and support local business!

THURSDAY: Yoga on the Beach. Relieve that back pain with a little yoga on the sand. Caddy’s weekly yoga session for all levels is free and all you have to do is bring positive vibes – and a mat. Get the entire family in on this complimentary session, and then treat yourself to a bite with a view. Free. Bring your mat or towel, water and mask. 9-10 a.m. Every Thursday. Caddy’s On The Beach, 9000 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. caddys.com

FRIDAY: Rainbow Mic Night. The Shaded Pub’s LGBTQ Open Mic Night hosted by local singer/songwriter Brittany Baldwin is back. Get bold and take the stage to flex your vocals, play an instrument or test out that poem you’ve been working on. All levels, from amateur to professional are welcome. Free. 7-10 p.m. September 11. Shaded Keg Pub, 348 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. shadedkegpub.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Live Music. Time to wind sown after a long week a the office (or working from home). Nothing like a little musical therapy with a side of a strong cocktail. Sloppy Joe’s hosts live musical acts all weekend long. Connect in real time and get a taste of local talent. Free. September 11-13. Sloppy Joe’s Restaurant, 10650 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. sloppyjoesonthebeach.com

SATURDAY: Sprinkles Ice Cream Shop Grand Opening. Time to get a taste of the new kid on the block. Sprinkles is launching with a selection full of ice cream, malts, pies, cookies and muffins. The shop is offering buy-one-get-one cup or cone until October 1. Not into sweets? Sprinkles also has espresso drinks and smoothies on the menu. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. September 12. 6870 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. sprinkles6870.com

SATURDAY: Saturday Nights in September. If you missed out on last week’s collaborative night out, be sure to swing by this Saturday to support local business and catch a little magic. Local magician John Williams is performing throughout the evening while you browse A Friend Who Bakes, Brenda McMahon Gallery, Custom House Decor, and Gulfport Cigars. Free. 6-9 p.m. Every Saturday throughout the month. 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Unit 105, Gulfport. AFriendWhoBakes on Facebook

SATURDAY: DillyDally with Dalí. Let your kids tap into their creative side while also learning about Salvador Dalí. These live arts and crafts Zoom sessions are for children 6 to 11 and are inspired by the museum’s permanent collection and special exhibits. Can’t make it this Saturday? The museum is also hosting two more DillyDally workshops on September 19 and 26. Free for museum members; $5 per session for non-members. 11 a.m. September 12. thedali.org/dillydally-with-dali-virtual-registration

SUNDAY: Beach House 5317’s Grand Opening. Put on some real pants and make your way back into society with an art opening. Beach House 5317 is making its debut. Check out local talent like John Shevlin, Leslee Cramer, Karen Love, Delilah Rieger and Robbie Boyer who will be hosting popups at the gallery’s opening. Free to window shop. 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. September 13. 5317 Gulfport Blvd., S., St. Petersburg. BeachHouse5317 on Facebook

SUNDAY: Sunday Community Sustainable Agriculture. Never enough local farmer’s markets. This market focuses on locally sourced items with an emphasis on nutrition. Get a box of fresh, local, organic produce for $25. Unbounded World will also be selling crafted bags and goods from the indigenous people of the Amazon. Free. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sunday. Awakening Wellness Center, 2126 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-289-4747. awakeningwellness.org

MONDAY: Team Trivia. Had enough to Jeopardy reruns? Socialize and test your knowledge with your neighbors at Low Tide Kava Bar’s weekly trivia. Players have a chance to win a $65 gift card and other Low Tide swag. Choose your team wisely. Free. 8:30-10 p.m. Every Monday. Low Tide Kava Bar, 2902A Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. lowtidekavabar.com

MONDAY: St. Pete Beach Sunset Yoga. No better way to start off your week than by centering your mind and body with a little yoga practice. Make sure to bring your own mat, or towel, to get your downward dog on while getting views of the water. All levels are welcome. Classes are donation-based. 6:30 p.m. Seven days a week, as long as weather permits. Upham Beach, 6850 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach. StPeteBeachSunsetYoga on Facebook