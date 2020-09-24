Things to Do: Sept 24

This week we have live music on the beach, some rooftop yoga and more. As always, be safe, wear a mask, keep your distance and continue to shop small in this strange time.

ALL WEEK: Live music at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar & Bistro. Seven days a week you can grab a bite by the water while enjoying live performances by local talent. The menu includes shrimp tacos, loaded French fries and colorful cocktails. Jimmy B’s boasts two live bands 365 days a year, so whether its a special occasion or just a regular Thursday, you’ll always be able to find some entertainment. Jimmy B’s, 6200 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Beachcomberflorida.com

FRIDAY: Live music at the Shaded Keg Pub. Local musician Brittany Baldwin is on the mic Friday night. Kick off your weekend with a flight of craft brews. The pub offers outdoor seating, with tables socially distanced. September 25. 7-10 p.m. Shaded Keg Pub, 348 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. Shadedkegpub.com

SATURDAY: Live music at Ka’Tiki. This Saturday, Dead Set Duo with special guest Paul Wolff take the stage to perform. By the way, Ka’Tiki is another venue that hosts live entertainment every day. Happy hour is from 4-6 p.m. on weekdays. September 26. 1-5 p.m. Ka’Tiki, 8803 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. KaTikionSunsetBeach on Facebook.

SUNDAY: Live Painting at Overflow Brewing. Head over for a glass of cold craft brew while watching some live painting. The evening is hosted by local artist M’ria’s Mezzanine. They also offer pickup from the brewery. September 27. 1-6 p.m. Overflow Brewing, 770 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. OverflowBrewingCo on Facebook.

SUNDAY: Karaoke with DJ Doug. Finish up the weekend by belting out the classics at the Bilmar. Not ready for the spotlight? Hang back in the crowd and enjoy the waterfront view. September 27. 6-10 p.m. Bilmar Beachfront Cafe, 10650 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island. BilmarCafe on Facebook.

TUESDAY: Downtown St. Pete Rooftop Yoga. All levels of experience are invited for a slow flow yoga class. Afterwards, enjoy a view of downtown St. Pete from the rooftop of Station House. Make sure to bring your own mat, water and mask. Donation based. Every Tuesday through October 27. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Station House St. Pete, 260 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Stationhousestpete.com