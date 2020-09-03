Things to Do: Sept 3

We’ve made it to Labor Day Weekend! Although things are still a little sketchy when it comes to crowds gathering, there are still loads of things to safely do this weekend. Bring a mask, keep your space, and make some memories.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY Summer Ghost Tour. Gather the family for spooky fun. This guided ghost tour will dive into the mysteries of downtown St. Pete. The tour is outdoors, group sizes are limited. Feel free to bring an extra pair of underwear if you’re a scaredy-cat. September 3-6. 7:30. $15 for children 4-12, $20 GA. 181 4th Ave. N.E. ghosttour.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY September Vintage Market. This weekend, Vintage Marche is hosting its monthly three-day event. There will be over 30 vendors with finds including furniture, clothing and other knick-knacks throughout the 15,000-square-foot space. On Friday, the market is hosting a sneak peek for a limited crowd. To be one of the few, go to Vintage Marche’s Facebook page to purchase a $5 ticket. Face masks are required. Sept. 4, 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5-6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission, bring coin for goods. Vintage Marche, 2200 2nd Ave. S.. vintagemarche727.com.

SATURDAY Labor Day Weekend Fireworks on the beach. The City of Treasure Island Parks and Recreation Department is putting on a fireworks show in honor of Labor Day. Pack a cooler, grab your beach chairs or a blanket and find a spot on the sand. Make sure to give your blanket neighbor some space (six feet to be exact). Free. September 5. 7:45 p.m. Treasure Island Gulf Front Park. recreation@mytreasureisland.org.

SATURDAY Saturday Nights in September. Get connected with your local businesses by swinging by A Friend Who Bakes and the bakery’s neighbors. You can snag some special take-out treats while sticking around to listen to live music by Brett Wilkins. While you’re out, you can browse wares from Brenda McMahon Gallery, Custom House Decor, and Gulfport Cigars. September 5. 6 to 9 p.m. A Friend Who Bakes, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. afriendwhobakes.com.

SUNDAY Corey Avenue Market. This downsized summer market is back in action with social distancing rules. Spend Sunday exploring local vendors near the water. Free admission, bring money for vendors. Every Sunday. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 300-400 blocks Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. coreyave.com.

SUNDAY-MONDAY Labor Day Weekend Clean-Up. Locals are invited to choose or “adopt” a section along Treasure Island Beach to clean up over Labor Day Weekend. Grab a friend, ride out solo or make it a family adventure. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, masks, trash bags, water and a toy shovel to help fill in holes. Smoothing out the beach is key for sea turtle conservation. Dusk September 6, or early morning September 7. Visit treasureislandadoptabeach on Facebook.