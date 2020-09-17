Things to Do: September 17

This week’s roundup of local fun includes a lot of live music with a waterfront view, and the scoop on food and drink specials around town. Not feeling up to venturing out? Grab some takeout and do some crafts from home. Don’t forget, we’re still in a pandemic and it’s up to us to keep our community and our loved ones safe – bring your mask and keep your distance.

THURSDAY: Isabelle’s Burger & a Beer Special. Located at The Historic Peninsula Inn, Isabelle’s serves up $10 burger, beer and a side of fries combo. Diners can also opt for wine, soda or iced tea. Local singer/songwriter Bill Vinhage performs on the veranda all evening. Reservations are highly recommended. Every Thursday until October 29. 5-9 p.m. 2937 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. historicpeninsulainn.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Live music at Tutto Bene. Want to see more of Bill Vinhage? He’ll be kicking off the weekend on Friday at Tutto followed by Marianne & The Professor on Saturday evening. Guests can swing by for dinner and drinks while being serenaded with live tunes. The Italian bistro offers up a selection of pizzas, fat plates of pasta, antipasto, seafood as well as gluten-free options. September 18-19. 5:30 p.m. 3038 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. tuttobenegulfport.com.

SATURDAY: Red Neck Saturdays. Time to let down your mullet and have a cold one on the beach. The Drunken Clam offers up beer specials and hosts Smirnoff Mondays, Margarita Tuesdays, Rumrunner Wednesdays and various specials throughout the week. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. 46 46th Ave., St. Pete Beach. drunkenclambar.com.

SATURDAY: Saturdays in September. During this week’s Saturdays in September hosted by A Friend Who Bakes and neighbors, Lida’s Jungle is set to be on-site with a selection of unique plants. Browse or make a dent in your wallet by shopping around at Brenda McMahon Gallery, Custom House Decor and Gulfport Cigars. September 19. Free. A Friend Who Bakes, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Unit 105, Gulfport. AFriendWhoBakes on Facebook.

SUNDAY: Waterfall Jam Session. Head over for the Sea Dog Cantina for live music by Andrew Carmouche while you sip on margaritas. Diners can also take advantage of the menu loaded with Mexican-inspired eats, and craft brews on draft. Every Sunday. 1-3 p.m. Sea Dog Cantina, 2832 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. cantina.seadogbrewing.com.

MONDAY-SUNDAY: Live music at The Island Grille & Raw Bar. A trip to this restaurant is a staycation for locals and a must for tourists. Not to mention, live music seven day a week. Snag bites like coconut shrimp, lobster bisque as well as eats for land lovers like wings and mojo chicken. The Island Grille & Raw Bar, 210 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde. Islandrawbar.com.

WEDNESDAY: Spooky Glass Magnets. Gulfport Public Library is getting into the Halloween spirit with this week’s virtual craft session. This one is for adults and teens. The supply list includes glass stones, glue and craft paper to create spooky (or not so spooky) magnets. Hop on Zoom or follow along on the library’s Facebook page. The library is passing out supplies beginning September 21 while supplies last. September 23. 2-3 p.m. Visit GulfportLibraryFL for Zoom login information.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Live music at Bongos. Celebrate Hump Day into the weekend with some live music. Drink in views of the water while holding a mojito and singing along to different acts nightly. 5-9 p.m. Grand Plaza Hotel, 5250 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Grandplazaflorida.com.