Things to do South Pinellas: June 3-9

Friday, June 2

Paint me Like One of Your French Girls Bring your paints, pens, and pencils to St. Pete Beach for a chance to paint with a live model present. This is a portrait class open to all skill levels. Suntan Art Center, 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 9 a.m. $7-10. suntanart.org/art-center

Friday’s Market Walk, talk, and browse art at Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk. Beach Boulevard will once again become the place for local artists to sell, and local art-lovers to see what’s out there. Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport. 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com/first-friday-art-walk

St. Pete’s Opera “The Daughter of the Regiment” is the St. Petersburg Opera’s main stage finale, sung in French with English translations above the stage. This comic opera features Marie, an orphaned canteen girl for the 21st Regiment of the French army. The soldiers who raised her all consider themselves her “fathers.” She falls in love but disaster strikes. Who will win the day? Find out at the opera. The Palladium at St Petersburg College, 253 5th Ave. N., St. Pete. 8 p.m. $15-95. StPeteOpera.org

Saturday, June 3

Clean Up for Breakfast Join in on a community clean up at Caddy’s Madeira Beach and John’s Pass and snag a free breakfast with mimosas this Saturday! The Trash Pirates Crew will lead the event, but they need manpower on the sand. Caddy’s John’s Pass, 190 Boardwalk Pl., E., Madeira Beach. 8-11 a.m. 727-290-1455

Tree Hugger Pathfinder Outdoor Education hosts a free canopy tree climbing experience on the first Saturday of the month. Tree climbing is a unique way to get outside, get unplugged, and see a new side of Florida wildlife. Get a bird’s-eye view and choose the height of your canopy climb. This will be an ascent into a live oak, safely tethered with a rope and harness. Best for people 6 and older. Pathfinder Outdoor Education, 1310 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. pathfinderoutdooreducation.org

Boho Picnic Join a mini retreat at Sacred Lands filled with good energy, fresh foods, sparkling drinks. and a candlelit meditation. The night starts on a rug-covered floor filled with pillows and poofs and end with a picnic, guided meditations, readings and everything you need to feel uplifted, led by Danielle Kelley with Salty Souls. Boho-inspired clothing encouraged for the vibe (and also for mosquito protection.) Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. $88. 727-459-9178

Sunday, June 5

Say Gay Come out to the Blueberry Patch for an open-mic poetry event, hosted by Gulfport’s first openly queer Poet Laureate, Rob McCabe. He’s a colorful writer with a lot to say – and write. Watch him take the Patch stage and invite other wordsmiths to share. Open-mic participants can arrive early and sign up at the entry gate. Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S., Gulfport. 3-5 p.m. $5. blueberrypatch.org

Monday, June 6

Feeling Fishy Paint a fish and have a sip at the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation at the Sip, Chat & Paint event. Painters (and drinkers) are welcome to come by for an evening of guided painting. The subject of choice? Tropical fish. A ticket includes all paint supplies, individually wrapped charcuterie plates, and wine and soft drinks. The Gulfport Senior Center Foundation, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5:30 p.m. $30. 727-893-2237

Tuesday, June 7

Time to Shuffle Do you have what it takes to be a shuffleboard champion? Head the downtown St. Pete’s Shuffleboard Club for an evening match during each month in the summer. The games begin at 7 p.m., but show up at 6:30 p.m. to register and check out equipment. St. Pete Shuffle, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. stpeteshuffle.com

Wednesday, June 8

Biting Good Book The Gabber Book Club, in partnership with Tombolo Books, celebrates Florida authors and great books set in the Sunshine State. This June, the club discusses “With Teeth” by Kristen Arnett. It’s a biting queer novel set in Orlando that paints a thought-provoking portrait of the delicate fabric of family – and the many ways it gets torn apart. Get there at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks and get ready to sink your teeth into this heavy read by 7 p.m. Sea Dog Cantina – Gulfport, 2832 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. tombolobooks.com/events

Thursday, June 9

Historical Hour Have happy hour with a little history! This month’s St. Petersburg Museum of History’s Happy Hour with the Historian event is hosted by Bill DeYoung, author of “Vintage St. Pete II: Legends, Locations, Lifestyles.” Participants can sip museum-provided wine and learn the vintage side of St. Pete’s history. St Petersburg Museum of History, 335 2nd Ave NE., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. $10. historystpete.org