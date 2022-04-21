Things to do St. Pete: April 22-27

Friday, April 22

Phish at the Patch Love Phish? You’re not alone. “Antelope: A Tribute To The Band Phish” is playing at the Blueberry Patch and bringing the improv jam band vibes to Gulfport’s artist retreat. Plus, there will be live painting and veggie burgers. The Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S. 8 p.m. $10. blueberrypatch.org

International Film Friday Unearth the tale of scientists planning to build the world’s largest telescope on Hawaii’s sacred mountain, Mauna Kea. “Rock Bottom Riser” is Fern Silva’s film about just that, and you can see it for free as part of the Eckerd College’s International Film Series, returning after a pandemic-related absence. Eckerd College (Miller Auditorium) 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7:30-9 p.m. eckerd.edu/news/events

For Female Vets Creative Clay has a new, free program for female veterans and military personnel: The Creative Care Art Therapy Workshops for Women. Classes run every Friday and combine art and emotional therapy to those seeking a sense of well-being. Creative Clay, 1846 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. 3:30 p.m. marcy@creativeclay.org

Saturday, April 23

Mind, Body, Gulfport See the Gulfport Casino Ballroom in an entirely different light for the Mind, Body and Spirit Expo, featuring more than 20 spiritual wellness vendors and more than 50 physics and mediums. Find organic products, food, and clothing, and people living their best spiritual selves. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. mygulfport.us/events

Ceremonial Dance Enjoy a dance and tribal ceremony at Sacred Lands. It’s all part of Hip Expressions’ biannual Tribal Burn fundraiser. This year, they’ll donate the proceeds to Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid. “In honor of our Ukrainian dance sisters, as well as to Sacred Lands, home of the only ancient mound in St. Petersburg,” Hip Expressions wrote in a release. They invite the audience to come in the ethnic costume representing their heritage. 1700 Park St. N., St. Pete. 6 p.m. 727-859-2464

Shakespeare Saturday Have you ever taken the time to celebrate famed playwright William Shakespeare’s birthday? He’s been dead since 1616, but the Off Central Players haven’t forgotten. Celebrate his 458th birthday at the Inaugural William Shakespeare’s Birthday Bash. There will be “Shakespeare Shorts” every 45 minutes, outdoor fun, a Morean Arts Center curated gallery, and other Shakespearean delights. Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $10-40. studiograndcentral.com/off-central-players

Shakespeare Saturday Have you ever taken the time to celebrate famed playwright William Shakespeare’s birthday? He’s been dead since 1616, but the Off Central Players haven’t forgotten. Celebrate his 458th birthday at the Inaugural William Shakespeare’s Birthday Bash. There will be “Shakespeare Shorts” every 45 minutes, outdoor fun, a Morean Arts Center curated gallery, and other Shakespearean delights. Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $10-40. studiograndcentral.com/off-central-players

Venetian Things Enjoy all things Renaissance related at Coastal Creative’s Venetian Art Show. Local creators will show their best modern European flair for one night. The show transports art lovers to Venice, Italy without leaving downtown St. Pete. Coastal Creative. 2201 1st Ave. S. St. Pete. 7-11 p.m. $10. ​​coastalcreativetv.com

All Aboard! Regal Railways presents a Toy Train Collectible Show with model trains, collectibles, and cars for the die-hard hobbyists. For kids and kids-at-heart, the show also has a running train layout. Girl Scouts will sell lunch. Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. 727-244-1341

Saturday, April 23-Sunday, April 24

Crafts on Corey The 18th Annual St. Pete Beach Corey Avenue Craft Festival is a farmers market for crafts. Browse blocks of artisans selling handmade arts, gifts, jewelry, soaps, and other handmade, artistic goods as you stroll along Corey. This year, discover a section of the festival dedicated to plants and plant-based goods. This is a free, two-day festival. Corey Avenue, Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. info@artfestival.com

Sunday, April 24

Hopeless Romantics, Bookworms, here’s your moment. Tombolo Books has a Romance Book Club every fourth Sunday of the month, hosted by romance writer and “Cold Brew Corpse” author Tamara Lush. First up on the list: “The Spanish Love Deception” by Elena Armas. It’s the classic “I need a fake boyfriend for a wedding” story, and of course the handsome, yet rude, love interest steps in. Bring a friend, or just your book, for this heart-stamped Sunday book club at St. Pete’s indie bookstore. Tombolo Books, 2153 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. 9 a.m. 727-755-9456

Kenwood PAWjama Party You finally have a chance to show off those fuzzy slippers and unicorn onesies. The PAWjama Block Party Brunch invites every person, dog, cat, and furry or feathered friend to a block party in St. Pete’s Historic Kenwood. Party in your PJs all day, and bring your best friends to the after-party at Dog Bar. 2400 block of 7th Avenue North, St. Pete. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cooking Class St. Pete health spot Replenish Thyself is known for using GLOW with sea moss for food and beauty. Sea Moss is a vegan collagen often used as an egg replacement and as a binding agent or to thicken sauces and soups. Jump into a cooking class that uses the sea moss product to cook veggie patties, curry soup, and dessert. The class includes the prepared meal. Replenish Thyself, 4357 1st Ave. N., St. Pete. 4:15 p.m. $30. 904-253-7144

Monday, April 25

Fundraiser for Ukrainian/Gulfport Family If you’ve been to Gulfport Garage, then you most likely know owner Eric Cudar. Cudar and his fiance Ulyana Fylypovych, with generous help from Gulfportians, brought Fylypovych’s Ukrainian family to the United States, but now they have to start over with almost nothing. That’s why Gulfport artist Denise Keegan decided to host a nighttime fundraiser to help with the family’s new start in Gulfport. Marianne and the Professor and Reef Raff will play live music, plus the night includes raffles and a silent auction. Village Courtyard, 2901 Beach Blvd. S. 5-9 p.m

Wednesday, April 27

Dine Out Need a great reason to skip cooking? The 17th Annual Dining Out for Life encourages you to do that at a participating restaurant. Restaurants donate a percentage of the day’s sales to EPIC (Empath Partners in Care.) Bars and restaurants across Tampa, Gulfport, Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Dunedin are in on the action, including some local favorites such as Funky Flamingo, Frog Pond, Punky’s, Stella’s, and plenty of others. Check locations for hours. diningoutforlife.com/city/tampa-bay