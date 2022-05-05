Things to do St. Pete: May 5-12

Thursday, May 5

Red Hot Cinco Holy guacamole! It’s Cinco De Mayo at Caddy’s on Treasure Island. Enjoy a mariachi band at 2 p.m. and turn up the heat with a jalapeño eating contest at 5 p.m. Winner takes home $200 cash; the runner up snags $100. Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 West Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 727-360-4993

Plein Air Painting Gulfport artist and impressionist painter Jack Providenti is teaching the art of plein-air (outdoor) painting at the Suntan Art Center. Beginner painters are welcome. Suntan Art Center, 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 1 p.m. $130-140 suntanart.org/courses

Meet Clyde Butcher See the world through nature photographer Clyde Butcher’s eyes and then meet the artist. Butcher will sign books, talk about his travels, and discuss the work in black and white. Come early for the pre-event book signing. James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Pete. 7 p.m. $10-20, includes admission; free, members. thejamesmuseum.org

Friday, May 6

Drum Circle Join other drummers on the first Fridays of the month for an organic music experience. Spoilers: it includes drums. The Giving Tree Drums and Hip Expressions team up to welcome all levels of drummers. Bring instruments, or borrow one of theirs and play, dance, and sing the night away. Arrive early at 6 p.m. for a 30-minute Middle Eastern Drumming Class. Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N., St. Pete., 1700 Park St. N., St. Pete. 6 p.m. hipexpressionsinfo@gmail.com

Bayou Blues on the Beach Live music? Think Shrimpys on Fridays. Each week the St. Pete Beach spot plays NOLA-inspired music alongside their usual wild-caught seafood meant as a homage to New Orleans. Shrimpys Blues Bistro, 9524 Blind Pass Rd. St. Pete Beach. 6:30 p.m. shrimpysbluesbistro.com

Saturday, May 7

Spa Saturday Families and self care-lovers can take part in a Family Wellness & Spa Day. Make your own facial scrubs, try out the massage chairs, and indulge in healthy food demonstrations all day. There’s even a yoga class for good measure. Azalea Recreation Center, 1600 72nd St. N., St. Pete. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. 727-893-7899 Registration required.

Downward Goat Yoga and farm animals are a surprisingly fun mix. Goat Yoga Tampa is bringing a cast of hooved yogis for an hour of morning yoga at Cage Brewing. Goats will jump, play, and nibble while you get a good stretch. After the class, enjoy a beer or wine on the house. Bring your own mat and leave the standing on people’s backs to the goats. Cage Brewing, 2001 1st Ave. S., St Pete. 11 a.m. $40. goatyogatampa.com

Warehouse District Market Walk the Pinellas Trail in the Warehouse Arts District and The Deuces neighborhood in search of fresh finds at the St. Pete Sprint Popup Market. Shop more than 150 local vendors and artists, do yoga on the trail and sample local bites at nearby food trucks or one of the local dining spots – 22 South Food Hall or Bayboro Brewing – just in time for Mother’s Day. Warehouse Arts District, 515 22nd St. S. 3-8 p.m. deuceslive.org

Drama at the Opera Want to experience a night at the opera in St. Pete? Book a ticket to the elegant Moulin Rouge-themed gala featuring sumptuous French charcuterie dinners, elegant desserts, an open bar with specialty cocktails, decadent swag bags, and world-class operatic performances. St. Petersburg Opera Company, 2145 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. 6:30 p.m. $300. stpeteopera.org/gala

Picnic with Mom Spend Mother’s Day by the beach. Fresh Factory is bringing their Build-a-Bouquet event – a self guided bouquet making class – to St. Pete Beach. Participants will sit on the shore on a picnic table and craft their bouquets and homemade charcuterie boards. Upham Beach Park, 6850 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach. 6 p.m. $85. thefreshfactory.com

Saturday, May 7–Sunday May 8

Antique Finds Looking for your dose of vintage this May? The Vintage Marché hosts its monthly antique indie market the first weekend of May. Browse furniture, clothing, jewelry, and antiques for cheap, or at least, thrift-ed prices. Vintage Marché, 2200 2nd Ave S., St. Pete. Sat., 9-6 p.m., Sun, 9-5 p.m. 727-914-7707

Tuesday, May 10

Uke Class Looking to get into music? The Ukulele is a good place to start. This online class by OLLI at Eckerd is a mixed blend of “uke” history and a workshop on everything from basic chords to classical, pop, folk, and bluegrass. Led by instructor Clare Innes, all music makers are welcome. 1:30 p.m. $25. Email registrar@eckerd.edu with question; sign up online. eckerd.edu/olli

Thursday, May 12

Hula 101 Get your hips into the hoop for this bi-monthly hula hoop class at the Gulfport Recreation Center. It’s a fun fitness experience hosted by Maria Estrada, an expert local hula performer. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S. 6:30 $10. mygulfport.us/recreation/rec