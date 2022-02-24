Things to Do this Week in and Around St. Pete

Friday, February 25

Sunset Paddle Start off the weekend with kayaking at sunset. Wandering Adventures launches from Demens Landing every Friday; the paddle takes you past the St. Petersburg skyline. Wear water shoes and athletic clothing, if possible. Demens Landing, 1st Ave. SE, St. Pete. 5:45 p.m. $30. 850-252-2481

Friday, February 25-

Sunday, February 27

Opa! Sample everything grilled and delicious at this indoor/outdoor Greek food and culture festival. There’s live music, dish breaking and a 20,000-square-foot outdoor ‘OPA! Party Tent’. Ever try Greek beer and wine? You should. St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, 3600 76th St. N., St. Pete. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $3. ststefanos.org

Saturday, February 26

Unleashed Beach Boulevard South once again explodes with furry heads and tiny paws at Gulfport Get Rescued, one of the largest rescue festivals in Florida. Canine companion or no, spend your Saturday shopping pet-inspired vendors and learning about nonprofit rescue groups. If you’re considering responsibly adding another addition to the family, this is the spot to do it. If you’re in it for the monogrammed pet hats, that’s cool, too. Stick around for the wagging-in of Gulfport’s next Pet Mayor. Beach Boulevard South. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. gulfportsgetrescued.com

Not Your Mother’s Blueberry Festival The Dallas Bohrer Peace, Love & Blueberries Festival is a celebration of art, music and the man who started everything at the patch, Dallas Bohrer. Vendors will sell handmade goods, veggie patties will hit the grill, and Hal and Liza from the The Illumi-Nation Project will offer live painting. As usual, the Blueberry Patch is BYOB. Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S. 3-11 p.m. $15. blueberrypatch.org

It’s a Battle of the Bands at Jannus Live! Funky Buddha hosts a free music competition that will crown one band Funky Buddha Band of the Year. Vote beforehand online for the band you’d like to see on the Jannus Live stage. Four groups with the most votes will compete on Saturday. That night, the winner gets crowned Band of the Year. Jannus Live, 200 1st Ave. N., St. Pete. 7:30 p.m. jannuslive.com/event/funky-buddha-band-of-the-year

Sunday, February 27

Fat Tuesday You don’t need to be in swamp country to celebrate Mardi Gras. Chief’s Creole Cafe is throwing a green-and-purple Mardi Gras party that’s also the spot’s first official event since COVID-19. Traditional Creole band T Broussard and the Zydeco Steppers will play all afternoon and the cafe will serve up their renowned gumbo, crab, and other savory seafood. Laissez le bon temps rouler, St. Pete! Chief’s Creole Cafe, 901 22nd St. S., St. Pete. 1-4 p.m. 727-498-8979

Jungle Stroll Take a Sunday stroll through St. Petersburg’s Sacred Lands, a private preserve home to the Tocobaga mound, an archaeological exhibit, and an ostentation of wandering peacocks. This is a preserved piece of Pinellas that serves as a natural park and marker of the history of the Tocobaga people (ancestors of the Seminole) and Spanish conquistadors. Learn more on the tour, offered every Sunday. Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N. #4348, St. Pete. 4 p.m. 727-347-0354

Sound Bowl Concert Ring in the new moon with a crystal bowl sound healing concert – no sound bowl knowledge needed. Australian sound healer and radio personality Eluv will lead the class. It’s meant as a tune-up for your entire body, physically and mentally. Bring a journal, your prized crystals, water, eye pillow, and yoga mat or pillow for the full effect. Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N. #4348, St. Pete. 6 p.m. sacredlandspreservation.org/upcoming-events

Tuesday, March 1

New Year, New Looks Bring up to five items of clothing to the North End Taphouse for a free clothing swap with other closet flippers. Buy $3 vouchers for additional “must have” garments; additional donations also encouraged. All proceeds and remaining clothing benefit CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse). North End Taphouse Courtyard, 2908 Beach Blvd. S. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. mygulfport.us/recreation/calendar-of-events

Grief Share It’s been a tough year. Unpack that in a 13-week griefshare session at Cornerstone Community Church. This is an open, honest, and safe space for people who have lost a loved one and need relief. Cornerstone Community Church, 6745 38th Ave N., St. Pete. 6 p.m. $15. 727-643-4503

Threadbare Tampa Bay Surface Design Guild’s Fiber Arts Show presents “Connected by a Thread”. The exhibit focuses on threads of all types: fat, thin, colorful, and careful. St. Pete Opera Company, 2145 1st Ave. S. St. Pete. Through Apr. 28: 1-5 p.m. surfacedesignguild.com

In the Know Gulfportians stay informed, in person or online. Join the City of Gulfport and fellow residents at the city council meeting. This is the best way to stay up-to-date on council and city actions. Masks highly recommended. Those who would like to avoid the crowds may attend and comment via Zoom. Gulfport City Hall, 2401 53rd St. S. 6 p.m. mygulfport.us/councilmeetings

Wednesday, March 3

Toddlers in the Library Join the Gulfport Public Library in telling tall tales, twirling rhymes, and singing songs each Thursday. This is a weekly event for tiny tots to let out energy and learn in a positive environment. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. 10 a.m. mygulfport.us/recreation/calendar-of-events

Musical Bingo Get your Wednesday night bingo on at Caddy’s in Gulfport. Musical games happen each week and are free to play. Participants receive 20% off their tabs. Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S. 7-9 p.m. caddys.com

Thursday, March 4

Morning Drums Get on your bum and drum with Kimmy at Gulfport Nutrition. This early morning class bounces back every Thursday to combine core strengthening exercises with a fun alternative to traditional cardio. Grab a free meal-replacement shake on the way out, you’ll thank yourself later. Gulfport Nutrition, 5012 Gulfport Blvd. S. 9 a.m. $9. gulfportnutrition.com