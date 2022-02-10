Things to Do This Week in South Pinellas

The Legend: DF – dog-friendly V – vegan options available MR – masks required SD – social distancing protocols observed. VT-Virtual

Thursday, February 10

Merry Pier reopens after extensive renovations, so don’t miss the City of St. Pete Beach’s ribbon cutting to celebrate. The return of the wharf marks a return of boat excursions, a hook-to-table fish market, fishing spots, and bike rentals. Merry Pier, 801 Pass-a-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m. stpetebeach.org

Friday, February 11

100 Candles Say “Happy 100” to the St. Petersburg Museum of History! In celebration of 100 years of knowledge, the museum has $1 admission all day, a free one-year membership for the first 100 guests, a visit from Tony Jannus, calendar giveaways, and a good old-fashioned cake slicing. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $1 727-894-1052

Saturday, February 12

Batter Up, St. Petersburg Kids and Kubs Softball hosts the annual Mayor’s Game Day softball match between Kids and Kubs and TASCO Teens. There will be a match, snacks and a visit from St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch. North Shore Softball Field, 901 North Shore Dr. NE, St. Pete. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. kidsandkubs.webs.com

Safe Sailing Learn boat safety, on-the-water tips, and emergency situation information at the Gulfport Recreational Boating Safety Course, led by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Complete the course and get your Florida Boating ID card. 3120 Miriam St. S., 9 a.m. $40. 630-674-5352

Localtopia Locale St. Petersburg’s local business and arts festival, Localtopia, takes over Williams Park and four blocks of the ‘Burg for a “community celebration of all things local.” The festival features an abundance of food, drink, art, and locally made products the weekend before Valentine’s Day. Williams Park, 330 2nd Ave N., St Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. keepsaintpetersburglocal.org

Got Onesies? Be a part of the comfiest bar crawl in St. Petersburg. The 5th Annual Onesie Bar Crawl begins at MacDinton’s St. Pete and includes a waived cover and two drinks (or shots) total at Pour Judgment, The One Night Stand, Thirsty First, Whiskey Exchange, and Yard of Ale. Look for soon-to-be-announced drink specials and plan on fun all night long. Don’t forget the onesie. MacDinton’s St Pete, 242 1st Avenue N., St. Pete. 4 p.m. $10. crawlwith.us/questions

Saturday, February 12- Sunday, February 13

Fine Inspiration There’s no need to book a museum visit to see fine art when you can head to Veteran’s Park for the Gulfport Fine Arts Festival. On this artsy weekend, Gulfport’s waterfront plays host to a group of chosen artists, from in and out of town. Enjoy the beach views, dive into the art world, and check out Gulfport bars and restaurants walking distance from the festival. Veteran’s Park, 5350 31st Ave. S. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com/fine-arts-festival

Sunday, February 13

Fan the Flames this Valentine’s Eve with a literal candlelit performance by the Candlelight Orchestra. The ensemble of world class musicians will play at the Don CeSar with more than 1,000 candles burning on stage. The Don CeSar, 3400 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach. Shows at 2,6, and 8 p.m. $45. candlelightorchestra.com/st-pete-beach-fl-valentines-concert

Silent Movie Night Hooked on the 2022 Winter Concert series? Organist Tom Hoehn plays his mighty organ accompanied by a silent movie, “Cops,” a film from the 1920s. Saint Mary Our Lady of Grace, 515 4th St. S. St. Petersburg. 3 p.m. 727-896-2191.

NFL Postcard Pool Party Watch Super Bowl LVI on the big projector screen at the Postcard Inn on the Beach. Meet at the beach bar for food and drink specials. A pre-game DJ will spin tracks. Postcard Inn on the Beach, 6300 Gulf Boulevard S., St. Pete. 3:30 p.m. 727-367-2711.

Monday, February 14

Heart Hops Valentine’s Day sock hop anyone? Head to the Gulfport Casino Ballroom for a Valentine’s Day dance on the big day. Poodle skirts, leather jackets, and red lipstick greatly encouraged. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 6 p.m. $10. mygulfport.us

Tuesday, February 15

Gulfport Council Meeting Gulfportians stay informed, in person or online. Join the City of Gulfport and fellow residents in person, via Zoom, or after the fact with the recorded video of the twice-monthly council meeting. This is the best way to stay up-to-date on happenings in your city. Masks highly recommended. Those who would like to avoid the crowds are welcome to attend and comment via Zoom. Gulfport City Hall, 2401 53rd St. S. 6 p.m. mygulfport.us/councilmeetings

Wednesday, February 16

Neighborhood Watchers Your community, your crime watch. The Gulfport Police Department’s Neighborhood Watch program streams on Facebook every Wednesday. Whether the meetings are live or prerecorded – it varies – this is the weekly spot to educate yourself on incidents related to vehicle and residential burglaries, BOLOs, and stolen vehicles in the Gulfport area. Post your questions under the video and they will get answered the next business day. 1:30 p.m. fb.com/groups/694674127283494

Thursday, February 17

Tiny Gardeners are invited to enjoy books, songs, rhymes, and bubbles at the gazebo in Gulfport’s Clymer Park as part of a morning story time. Bring a blanket or a chair to join in on the fun, not far from the park’s edible food forest. Recommended for toddlers. Clymer Park, 5501 27th Ave. S. 10:30 a.m. 727-893-1134.