Things to Do This Week in South Pinellas

Thursday, January 13

Doo Wop From five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the Mahaffey Theater. See the Doo Wop Project – with stars from Broadway’s Jersey Boys and Motown – transform modern hits and classic zingers on the St. Petersburg stage. Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st St. S., St. Petersburg. 7:30-9 p.m. $42. themahaffey.com MR

Genocide Lecture The Pardoll Family Lecture Series’ Why Have We Failed To Prevent Genocide? features Dr. Gregory H. Stanton. Stanton is the man behind the Cambodian Genocide Project and the Alliance Against Genocide, and brings his expertise to both online and in-person audiences. The Florida Holocaust Museum, 55 5th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. thefhm.org VT MR SD

Friday, January 14

Funk Out! Soul Night returns to Gulfport with disco, funk, dancing, and rhythm in the Casino Ballroom. Hustle in for a hustle lesson, and feel free to dress the part. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 7 p.m., lesson; 12 a.m., dance. $10. mygulfport.us

Saturday, January 15 – Sunday, January 16

Bacon, Beer & BBQ Bacon fans and beer die-hards, it’s time for a two-day food festival curated for you. The St. Pete Beer, Bacon & BBQ Festival takes over Vinoy Park and brings sizzling bacon, BBQ dishes and cold beer to the seaside venue. Vinoy Park, ​​701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 12-6 p.m. $39. stpetebeerandbacon.com

Monday, January 17

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Get your marching (and watching) shoes ready. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade marches through downtown St. Petersburg. The parade starts at 1st Avenue South, and marching bands, performers, public figures and others will march in honor of the civil rights giant and all he symbolizes. Check website’s map for location details. The Trop, 1 Tropicana Dr., St Petersburg. 11 a.m. mlkdreambig.com DF

Green Needs Step into the monthly Botanicals and Brews market at Gulfport Brewery + Eatery for all your plant-based desires. The brewery’s outdoor garden turns into a pop-up space for green thumbs every third Monday of the month. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd., Gulfport. 5-8 p.m. gulfport-brewing.com V DF

Tuesday, January 18

Reef Helpers Tampa Bay oyster reefs needs you! Join volunteers at Tampa Bay Watch for a morning building sea life-grounding reef balls that prevent erosion and stabilize local underwater communities. Volunteers will pour marine -friendly concrete into oyster reef ball molds and deconstruct old molds. Best for people 15 and older. Tampa Bay Watch, 3000 Pinellas Bayway S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. tampabaywatch.org

Wednesday, January 19

Relax on the Lands Anyone who wants a moment of peace (or five or 10) will find it at this semi-regular meditation. The Meditation for Peace class focuses on serenity in nature through breathing. Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N., St. Petersburg. 7-8 p.m. 727-430-0388.

Thursday, January 20

Motown Vibes The much-awaited Thursday Night Social returns! This week’s theme is Motown; namely, the soulful pieces of the ‘60s and ‘70s. DJ Daniel spins the beats – and, most likely, dancing will ensue. Go for the Cantina’s burritos and guac; stay for the jam session. Sea Dog Cantina, 2832 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-10 p.m. Thursday Night Social V

The Legend: DF – dog-friendly V – vegan options available MR – masks required SD – social distancing protocols observed. VT-Virtual