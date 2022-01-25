Things to Do: Vikings, Beach Volleyball and More

All Week

CraftArt’s Finest See Florida CraftArt’s Members’ Show: Contemporary Craft at its Finest while you can. This is a diverse mix of 37 Florida CraftArt members and artists in the Central Avenue gallery. From intricately stitched weavings to sturdy rocking chairs carved from hand, this is must see for local art lovers. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg. Through Feb 26: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m. floridacraftart.org

All Weekend Long

Crabby The 4th Annual St. Petersburg Seafood & Music Festival brings music, drinks, art, sizzling seafood (and vegetarian dishes) to Williams Park. Enjoy music from Stormbringer, Black Honkeys, the Hummingbirds, and more. This is a weekend long, outdoor celebration of life by the sea. William’s Park, 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-10 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. seafoodfestivals.com

Friday, January 28

Meet Dawn Fisher Come watch a dynamic interview of Gulfport staple Dawn Fisher. Fisher served as a Gulfport city council member from 2001-2005, is commonly spotted picking up trash around town. Gulfport Historical Society members have access to the Square Mullet clubhouse; others welcome to BYOB. Please feel free to bring snacks, but no pressure. Gulfport History Museum, ​​5301 28th Aves. S. 6:30-7 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Sock Hop Jump back into the ‘60s with a colorful Sock Hop featuring the Legendary Impacs at the Gulfport Casino. This is a good old-fashioned dance with live music and an open bar. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 7-10 p.m. $15, day of; $20, advance. mygulfport.us

Saturday, January 29

Flea Finds A little flea market for your Saturday. This Pinellas Park thrifting zone offers indoor and outdoor vendors, charity raffles, and good deals. 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. joeh_17@yahoo.com

Art Talk Join Creative Pinellas board member Celeste Davis for a conversation about artist Radcliffe Bailey at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Museum. Learn about Bailey’s influence amongst other art lovers. Registration required. Dr. Carter G. Woodson Museum, 2240 9th Ave. St. S., St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m. 727-323-1104.

Flaming Saturdays An art class not for the faint of heart. The Morean Glass Studio offers weekend classes that teach artists how to melt and shape a necklace pendant with a torch flame. The 30-minute experience will result in a one-of-a kind piece of jewelry. Morean Glass Studio, 714 1st Ave N., St. Petersburg. 12 p.m. $50-75. 727-822-7872.

Valhalla Viking Ball Gulfport knows how to do pirates; now, the Vikings get a turn. The Valhalla Viking Ball invites visitors to gear up in their best cutthroat clothing and pillage the Blueberry Patch. Ukulele funk band Applebutter Express will play the night away and The Illumi-Nation Project will set up canvases for live painting. The Peace Cafe serves smoothies and veggie burgers for hungry green lovers. Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S. 8 p.m. $10. blueberrypatch.org

Sunday, January 30

Hit the Sand Hit the sands of Gulfport Beach each Sunday. Players meet on the volleyball courts with reusable water bottles to scrimmage weekly. All levels welcome. Gulfport Beach, 5598 Shore Blvd. S. 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, January 30-

Monday, January 31

Art Festival Beth-El is back in person and with the same high quality art. Browse paintings, photos, mixed media, glass, sculpture, metal, wood, ceramics, and jewelry at this outdoor and indoor show. Volunteers are needed for this event. Temple Beth-El, 400 Pasadena Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. TempleBeth-El.com

Monday, January 31

Zumba Out The Treasure Island Community Center presents Zumba Gold. This fitness class is Zumba for older active adults, beginners, and those with some physical limitations. Instructor Liz Quiñones-Blanco will lead the musical workout. Treasure Island Community Center, 10315 Paradise Blvd. 10 a.m. $5. 813-476-9776.

Tuesday, February 1

In the Know Gulfportians stay informed, now or later. Join the City of Gulfport and fellow residents, either in person, via Zoom, or after the fact on the city’s website. This is the best way to stay up-to-date on happenings in your town. Those who would like to avoid the crowds are welcome to attend and comment via Zoom. Gulfport City Hall, 2401 53rd St. S. 6 p.m. mygulfport.us/councilmeetings

Queen of Bingo Punky’s invites queens, bingo champions, and everyone in between for a colorful celebration of community at your neighborhood gay bar. Enjoy 10 rounds of bingo and good eats every Tuesday, hosted by southern belle, Georgia Moore. Proceeds go to Diversity Arts, Inc. Punky’s Bar & Grille, 3063 Central Ave. St. Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. punkysbar.com

Thursday, February 3

Telling Tales Join the Gulfport Public Library in telling tall tales, twirling rhymes, and singing songs each Thursday. This is a weekly event for tiny tots to let out energy and learn in a positive environment. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. 10 a.m. mygulfport.us/gpl

Bustling Businesses The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce hosts its 2022 Business Expo at TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, and the public can browse the lineup. Dozens of vendors offering services and products for business and home needs will attend. If nothing else, spin the prize wheel and sample the small bites. TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 5-7:30 p.m. info@tampabaybeaches.com

Thursday Jam Session It’s Thursday once again, and The Tortugas will play the North End Taphouse courtyard once again. Jam out to the local band’s “acid spiked pop” and grab a North End brew. The North End Taphouse, 2908 Beach Blvd. S. 6 p.m. thenorthendtaphouse.com