Whether you’re ready to get out and explore, or would rather socialize virtually, here’s a list of things to do to support local businesses and have fun.

THURSDAY: Virtual Flow & Slow with Blerd World Prana. Wanna get your downward dog on in the privacy of your own home? Blerd World Prana is hosting a virtual vinyasa flow that slows down into a yin-like practice. All levels welcome. Buy your “ticket” through Eventbrite, and get the Zoom link the night prior. Want to practice (safely) in person? Email blerdworldprana@gmail.com. $12. August 21. 9:30 a.m.–10:45 a.m. eventbrite.com

FRIDAY: American Stage Presents “The Living Room Plays.” Missing live theater? American Stage has a creative way to support your local thespians and get your theater fix. This week, the virtual performance will consist of curated scenes from four 1990s productions that range from classic to contemporary. This is a donation-based virtual experience, ranging in “donate what you can” to $44 suggested donation. Every Friday until September 4. 8-9:30 p.m. tickets.americanstage.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Live music. Whether you’re popping in for a cocktail or sticking around for a plate of seafood, Billy’s Stone Crab hosts live music all weekend, including Pete Merrigan on guitar. Local two-man band, Hologram, consists of Rob Keisag on the sax and Teri Z’s vocals. Times vary. Billy’s Stone Crab, 1 Collany Rd., Tierra Verde. billystonecrab.com

SATURDAY: Williams Park Summer Market. Over 40 favorite vendors gather every Saturday to sell everything from farm products to plants and herbs. All vendors are sporting masks – don’t forget to bring yours – and hand sanitizing stations are on site. Free admission, bring cash for vendors. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 350 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. saturdaymorningmarket.com

SUNDAY: 2020 Summer Salsa Familia Potluck Picnic/Beach Party. Head over to Fort De Soto for a family potluck and dance session. DJ brother duo, Danny and Pedro, are playing salsa, bachata, kizomba and more. This event is family friendly. Bring food to share, or just food for your own family. Practice social distancing, and bring your mask. Event is free, parking is $5, bring tips for DJ. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fort De Soto East Beach.

WEDNESDAY: Unicorn Galaxy Painting. Want to flex your creativity within the comfort of your own home? Gulfport Public Library is hosting a virtual painting session. Adults and teens are welcome to join in on creating a cosmic scene on a cardboard canvas shaped like a unicorn. The program will be live on Zoom and streamed on the library’s Facebook page. Supplies are limited, but available for pickup until August 25. Visit the library’s Facebook events for Zoom link and passcode. Free. August 26. 2-3 p.m. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave.

WEDNESDAY: A Taste of Art. The Brenda McMahon Gallery is hosting a three-hour art workshop serving up a buzzing creative environment as well as lite bites and beverages. Brenda McMahon, Diane Bragg, and Anna Ayres share their techniques while participants create a custom art piece. This event practices social distancing – bring your mask. $125 per person. Four people maximum, participants must be 18 or older. August 26. Noon-3 p.m. Brenda McMahon Gallery, 2901 Beach Blvd. S. #104, Gulfport. brendamcmahongallery.com