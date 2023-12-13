Third Person Dies in Wrong-Way Skyway Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol said Dec. 9 that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio died at a local hospital after the wrong-way Skyway crash Dec. 6.

The woman rode in a Dodge Caravan Uber vehicle that a stolen Mustang struck head-on. Police identified 22-year-old Leosvany Arias Roman, of Hialeah, as the driver.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 52-year-old man from Ohio and a 33-year-old Bradenton man died from the crash.

Wrong-Way Skyway Crash

The crash seriously injured another passenger in the Uber — 24-year-old Ohio man — and Roman.

An FHP trooper also suffered minor injuries after Roman rammed the stolen Mustang into his patrol car during police pursuit. The car chase started in Hillsborough County and ended on the Skyway.

Roman had turned around on the bridge was headed the wrong-way when his Mustang slammed into the Uber minivan, according to police.

He faces felony murder, vehicular homicide, battery on a law enforcement officer, and other criminal charges.

