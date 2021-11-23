This holiday explosion of art is worth seeing

Through December 31, Florida CraftArt’s main gallery is a full-blown shopable winter wonderland, complete with a ceiling-high Christmas tree and a room full of handmade menorahs.
For gallery manager Liz Cooper, the Winter Boutique is a labor of love.
“It took about a week to put everything up with the help of volunteers … I’m ready to book a massage,” Cooper said.
The winter tradition returns seven days a week, the first time since COVID-19 limited the local art scene’s brick and mortar spots.
“It feels incredible to be back,” Cooper said. “A lot of our artists have spent most of their COVID-19 time creating a body of work. This is representative of that.”
The gallery at 5th Street and Central Avenue is a temporary home for the work of more than 300 artists, most of which includes hanging tree art, holiday decorations and the occasional ice-skating bird.
It’s mostly pointless fun, but the walkable gallery gives visitors a chance to shop local and support Floridian artists.
“We don’t take a huge percentage of the artist sales because we want people to grow,” Cooper said.
Find out more at floridacraftart.org.