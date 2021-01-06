This Little Piggy Needs a Home 

On Wednesday, December 16, a good Samaritan called Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg regarding a three-week-old baby pig found alone.

According to Gracie Grieshop, marketing associate for Pet Pal Animal Shelter and pet foster mom, the piglet, now named Lucille, had likely been outside and alone for several days.

“She had a lot of parasites; she’d obviously been out by herself,” Grieshop said. “She had some wounds, which looked like something tried to get her.”

According to Grieshop, however, this wasn’t a case of human neglect.

“We know she’s a wild pig,” Grieshop said. “We don’t think she’s a potbelly or a mini pig. She’s just a little piglet that was lost from her momma.”

Lucille caught a stroke of luck when Pet Pal took her in.

“Her first night she got her first bubble bath and was pretty infested with parasites that I combed out and rinsed away down the drain,” Grisehop said. “She nestled herself in the bathroom with a fuzzy blanket and stuffed dog toy – she felt at home.”

Along with modern comforts of warm, cozy blankets and people cuddles, Lucille is also a big fan of Dolly Parton and the Sunset Bridge Band, and quite the socialite.

She is already stepping into the role of “therapy pig,” minus the certifications.

“While walking her around my neighborhood, my neighbors all come out to meet the little pig and the laughter is outstanding,” Grisehop said. “I’ve been answering calls, texts, messages and more in regards to Lucille and have even fulfilled some outside meet ups – such as a good friend going through chemotherapy who specifically requested that she love on Lucille – all safely done outside, of course.”

Lucille is looking for a forever home, but isn’t quite ready for adoption yet. Lucille’s new family will be vetted by the organization to ensure a proper environment and care will be provided.

“Lucille is a pure joy,” Grieshop said. “She may not always be this cute and little, but right now she is the cutest thing.”

Follow her story @petpalanimalshelter on Facebook and Instagram.