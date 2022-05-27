This Saturday: Anti-Gun Violence Rally in St. Pete

A sign at a rally that reads "No more silence, end gun violence"
Moms Demand Action Now is throwing an anti-gun violence rally in Williams Park this Saturday.
In 2022, the United States has had 214 mass shootings. The latest widely covered shooting was four days ago, at Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two adults on May 24.

In response, the nationwide anti-gun-violence group, Moms Demand Action Now, is inviting like-minded activists to rally against current gun laws in Williams Park tomorrow (May 28) at 7 p.m.

Activists with Moms Demand Action Now, Tampa Bay for Change, and community leaders will speak on current gun-related issues, and invite the community to speak out.

Organizers ask that attendees RSVP online.

Anti-gun Violence Rally: Saturday, May 28. Williams Park, 350 2nd St. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m.

by Abby Baker

