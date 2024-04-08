Thoughts on Gulfport Marina Plans at Gulfport City Council Meeting

During the public comment of the April 2 Gulfport Council meeting, the audience shared feelings about the City’s Marina plans.

Thoughts on Gulfport Marina Plans

During the public comments section of the meeting, various audience members brought up their thoughts on the proposed changes to Gulfport’s Municipal Marina. Many of them also shared their displeasure with the marina concept meeting on March 25.

The first man to give his public comment didn’t provide his name, but spoke about the importance of quality of life in Gulfport. According to him, the proposed plans for the marina will ruin that quality of life.

“Last week, we had a sales meeting. I can’t call it anything else,” said the man.

Tracy Jameson echoed this idea, saying that if the presenter at the marina meeting was a student teacher, they would’ve gotten an F.

“How many sardines can you cram into a can?” asked Walter Barker during his comment. Barker went on to describe how crowded the marina district already is, and how the plans to redevelop it would make that worse. Julie Jacoby spoke to this issue as well.

“I’m puzzled as to what is the driving force behind the marina redevelopment,” said Jacoby.

Later, during her council comment, Thanos brought this back up. She said she was surprised by the lack of preparation from Stantec at the meeting.

“Hopefully if we do another charrette, we use a different company, because I would never use them again,” Thanos said.

