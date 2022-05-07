Three Adoptable Pets Who Want To Go Home With You

Hope Springs Eternal: Meet This Sweet Tortoiseshell Kitty

And indeed it may, but hopefully this beautiful kitty cat won’t be here eternally. This sweet, 7-year-old domestic shorthair has a temporary home at Pet Food Warehouse (1830 61st Ave. N., St. Pete; 727-521-6191, petfoodstpete.com).

Abigail’s Exercise Plan: Your New Running Buddy

This energetic 30-pound, 7-month-old, black mouth cur can help you work off that pandemic weight, because she is ready to run, romp, and play with you. Don’t worry, though – she’ll have plenty of energy left to flop down on the couch and cuddle with you.

Buckaroo Bonzo: Sweet, Smart, and Ready for Love

He’s so smart. That’s what volunteers say about shelter favorite, Bonzo. He uses that intelligence to try and please his humans, which clearly puts him in the running for sweetest shelter pup eve. Bonzo knows how to walk on a leash and would love a home where he can be part of everything you do (we see some great dog beach days in Bonzo’s future!) The Pit Project and his sponsor, Eileen Donovan, has brought his adoption fee down to $75. You must own your home to adopt this one year old, 43-pound blocky-headed pup..

