Three Dogs Rescued from St. Petersburg Fire

St. Petersburg firefighters responded to a house fire in South St. Petersburg and saved three tiny dogs.

When firefighters responded to a house fire near Interstate 275, at 18th Avenue and 31st Street South on Sept. 2, they discovered and extinguished a fire in bedroom. They also rescued three chihuahuas from the home – two of whom required treatment. St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue transported the dogs to St. Petersburg Animal Hospital and Urgent Care.

Lt. Garth Swingle, who serves as deputy fire marshal with SPFR, said the dog were identified as chihuahuas, but he did not have additional details.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.