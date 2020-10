Sweet Luke is finally ready to go home to his new family. He had several issues, including a congenital deformity that required amputation. After months of care and love, he is healthy and ready for adoption. He has an outgoing personality and will be an amazing companion for someone. Could that be you?

Luke is at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.

Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.