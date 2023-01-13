It took three doses of Narcan to revive a man suffering an opioid overdose at a Gulfport home Dec. 30.

According to Gulfport police, residents at the home provided two doses of Narcan, a nasal spray that helps revive those suffering from opioid overdoses, to man suffering at a residence in the 2600 block of Miriam Street South.

Gulfport Police Officer Zack Mills provided another Narcan dose to the man and GPD Officer Cory Smith performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital where he was expected to survive.

There were 8,125 fatal drug overdoses in Florida during the for the 12 months ending July 2022, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. That is up 2.55% from the same time span in 2021, when there were 7,923 reported deadly overdoses.

The vast majority of fatal drug overdoses are attributed to opioids – in particular fentanyl, a synthetic drug that can be 50 times stronger than heroin.

Nationally, the CDC projects 107,735 fatal drug overdoses nationally from July 2021 to July 2022. That 12-month figure stood at 68,953 in July 2019.