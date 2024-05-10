Three New South Pasadena Murals Completed in April

Creative Pinellas and the City of South Pasadena commissioned six new murals. Throughout the past seven months, the South Pasadena Mural Project beautified Pasadena Avenue.

Artists painted the first round of South Pasadena murals in October and November. The selected artists were Ashley Cassens, Illsol Studio, and Brian McAllister.

Cassens’ mural graced the side of Florida Orange Groves Winery (1500 Pasadena Ave. S.). McAllister took on Pasadena Liquor and Fine Wines (1100 Pasadena Ave. S.). And artists from Illsol Studio worked on a mural at Leverocks (840 Pasadena Ave. S.).

City Administrator Carley Lewis said the first round of artists set the bar high, but felt confident the second round would be successful.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the arts community and our local businesses to move this project forward. I can’t wait to see what these artists create,” said Lewis.

South Pasadena Murals 2024

By February 2024, Creative Pinellas announced the second round of muralists. The chosen artists had from March 11 to April 29 to paint an enlarged version of their approved mural design.

The South Pasadena Mural Project intends to bring colors and impactful art to the community. According to Creative Pinellas, any Pinellas-based artists or artists with strong ties to the area could apply for the program.

“We were encouraged to have even more artist submissions for this round of murals than we had for the first,” said Mayor Arthur Penny. “It was difficult to choose from the immense local talent that applied.”

Arts All Around! The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

Second Round of South Pasadena Murals

For the second round of murals, selected artists were Cecilia Lueza, Sydney Prusso, and Ximena Sousa.

“These three artists bring to South Pasadena a world-class arts experience for both residents and visitors, and we are thrilled to continue our collaboration with the City,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Margaret Murray.

The mural locations included:

Kimberly Nails (800 Pasadena Ave. S.)

South Pasadena Shopping Center (6894 Gulfport Blvd. S.)

Pasadena Bar and Grill (796 Pasadena Ave. S.)

Prusso created a cool-toned place of Zen on the side of Pasadena Bar and Grill. Prusso’s painting shows green leaves on branches with yellow flowers and a heron spreading its wings.

Along with that, Sousa painted a split picture of two scenes. On the left side, there is a tropical forest with orange, yellow, and green and coordinates across the top. On the right side, there is a blue ocean view with a mahi-mahi jumping out of the water.

Visitors can find Lueza’s work painted on one side of the South Pasadena Shopping Center.

This project with South Pasadena murals worked to bring vibrant and impactful murals to the community.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.