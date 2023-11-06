Thrift Treasures at Sophie’s Attic

Tired of paying full price for clothes, books, and home goods? Give Sophie’s Attic a try. The neighborhood thrift shop was named after Gulfport First United Methodist Church member Sophie Hern. It was she who persuaded her pastor to buy the house where the shop is located in 1988 – and then contributed its first donations from her own attic and closets.

Sophie’s Attic packs a surprisingly wide range of items into its small footprint. You’ll find men and women’s clothes, scrubs, shoes, kitchenware, books, records and CD’s, picture frames, knickknacks, crystal, and a really excellent Christmas shelf. A changing room is provided for customer convenience.

Sophie’s prices are reasonable and manager Patti Borland says she’s willing to negotiate on many items. With a friendly volunteer staff and an ever-changing selection of treasures, shopping at Sophie’s is a wonderful experience. I personally came home with a set of vintage corn-on-the-cob serving dishes and a covered bridge for my Christmas village.

And the best part of all? Proceeds go to benefit Gulfport FUMC’s outreach programs.

Sophie’s Attic, 2720 53rd St S, Gulfport. Tues., Fri, & Sat., 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-321-3620.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.