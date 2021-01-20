Thrifters Come Out for Citywide Sale

Shoppers at Gulfport’s citywide yard sale picked over thousands of treasures at more than 100 homes on Saturday, January 16. From sunup to sundown, residents offered their wares in the winter edition of the city’s permit-free sale.

