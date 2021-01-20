Thrifters Come Out for Citywide Sale

Blake Jones adding finishing touches to a tin rooster before a final sale at his yard sale across from Chase Dog Park in Gulfport. “I’m just trying to freshen it up,” Jones said. “Bring some new life to her.” Photo by Abby Baker.

Shoppers at Gulfport’s citywide yard sale picked over thousands of treasures at more than 100 homes on Saturday, January 16. From sunup to sundown, residents offered their wares in the winter edition of the city’s permit-free sale. 

Sasha, in pink, and Carlos wander Veronica Figol’s home and temporary yard sale at the citywide event on Saturday, January 16. “Everything I make today will go back into my animal rescue,” Figol said, referencing her personal rescue group, Pirates Haven. “It’s not much, but I wanted to make a little extra for the animals.” Photo by Abby Baker.

 

