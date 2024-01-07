Thunderbird Beach Resort Fire Set Flames to Two Rooms

A small fire broke out in two rooms at the Thunderbird Beach Resort in Treasure Island Dec. 30.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue responded to the Gulf Boulevard resort slightly after 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a fire in two rooms on the third floor, facing the Gulf of Mexico.

“Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and keep it contained to the two rooms. There were no injuries and the fire is still under investigation, but doesn’t look to be suspicious. Damage estimates are still unknown The Thunderbird was able to relocate the occupants to other room(s),” TIFR said in a statement.

Thunderbird Beach Resort Fire

Emergency crews from St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue, Madeira Beach Fire Department, St. Petersburg Fire Department, and South Pasadena Fire Department also responded to the incident at the beach resort.

The Thunderbird first opened in 1957 and is one of the most recognizable hotels on Gulf Boulevard.

Thunderbird Beach Resort, 10700 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island. 800-367-2473.

