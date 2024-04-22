Tiki Drinks and Chinese Food at Zom Hee

In college, I had the incredible opportunity to travel to China, twice. It’s a fascinating country that’s laced with ancient history and bustling with action. From the Peking Duck in Beijing, to the World Expo in Shanghai, to the gardens in rural parts of the country, there’s no shortage of culture that will inevitably blow your mind. But the food is nothing like what we portray here in America. For the most part, American Chinese food is an abomination compared to the real deal. But even the American rendition will cure my strongest cravings. Zom Hee Chinese Restaurant in Seminole is one of those restaurants. Disguised in a strip mall, it’s a hidden gem that serves up a vibe as killer as its food.

Zom Hee’s Lunch Specials

Is Zom Hee authentic like what they eat in China? No. But it’s damn delicious. Step inside and you feel as though you’re transported back to the 1950s with cloth wallpaper, vintage glasses, and paper placemats dotted Chinese Zodiac signs. My server offered a complimentary pot of hot tea and I immediately felt like I was back in China. Lunch specials at Zom Hee range from $12.95-$14.95 and come as a combo with an egg roll, fried rice and choice of soup. I opted for the Szechuan chicken ($13.50) in a spicy brown sauce. It came out piping hot with rich, umami flavor. The fried rice was a bit lackluster but the egg roll was stuffed with bits of pork and shrimp and fried to perfection.

I also ordered the General Tao’s tofu ($16.50) extra spicy. Chunks of crispy tempura-battered tofu arrived smothered in a spicy, chili-infused sauce. The broccoli was fresh and the white rice was fluffy. I know most people don’t order tofu when dining out for Chinese, but Zom Hee makes some great tofu-forward dishes like the Salt & Pepper Tofu ($16.50) and Tofu with Black Bean Sauce ($15.95). Don’t worry, the American classics like Sesame Chicken, Mu Shu Pork, and Peppered Beef are all available along with traditional Chow Mein, Chop Suey, and Egg Foo Young.

Vintage Tiki Bar at Zom Hee

One of the coolest parts of Zom Hee is the lounge. The cozy lounge not only offers a full liquor bar with beer and wine but they feature Tiki cocktails served in vintage Tiki glasses. If you’re there for drinks, have your bartender mix a St. Petersburg Sling or tropical Mai Tai. Next time I go back, I’m ordering the Confucius Itch made with gin, aloe, and passion fruit juice. And the Tiki drinks cost less than $8. The cocktail list also features retro bevies like the Grasshopper, Side Car, Harvey Wallbanger, and Gin Ricky.

The only downside of Zom Hee is that they don’t deliver, and they’re unavailable on any third party affiliate like UberEats or GrubHub. You have to trek to Seminole to dine or for takeout in order to get your Chinese food fix — but it’s totally worth it.

Zom Hee Chinese Cuisine, 9015 Park Blvd., Seminole. Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri., 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sat., 12-9:30 p.m.; Sun., 12-9 p.m. 727-391-8393, zomhee.com.

