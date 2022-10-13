It is possible that Tim McBride will get more work done today than most of the people who read this story. In fact, it is highly likely.

The St. Petersburg resident, now in his late 50s, has spent years proving how much value someone can contribute to a business or a community. At an age when many people are looking ahead to possible retirement, he gets out six days a week and works all day without thinking about slowing down.

Tim lives with his younger sister Kelly in northeast St. Petersburg. Both of them grew up in Toledo. Their mother, a nurse by profession, discovered early that her oldest son had cognitive disabilities, and doctors diagnosed him when he was 2 years old.

Kelly said their parents taught all three of their children to have a work ethic, and they took special care to instill in Tim the fact that he would need to work hard at a job to make it. When he was young, they paid someone they knew who owned a horse barn to put him to work so he would learn this concept.

“Most of them feel insignificant,” said Kelly about people with Tim’s condition. “With cognitive disabilities in particular, it’s hard to see them as fully human. Tim realized that work is one of the ways to get people to see you and value you. He was taught that doing a job well is important, and it is also a way other people value him.”

Their parents moved to Charleston, South Carolina upon retirement. As they reached their 80s, they family formed a plan whereby Tim would come live with Kelly after her youngest graduated from high school. Their parents have since moved here as well.

Tim had worked 26 years at a Harris Teeter grocery store, so when he and Kelly looked around for a possible employer, the Rollin’ Oats location on MLK Jr. Street North was their first choice. The kindness a cashier showed him during a regular shopping visit had a big impact on them, unlike other places they looked into working. He started working there about four years ago.

In addition to working four days a week at Rollin’ Oats, Tim spends two days a week at Daystar, a social services agency in south St. Petersburg. He assists Robin Clemmons, a friend of Kelly McBride, who runs the garden there.

“He just loves doing heavy lifting, mowing the lawn,” she said. “He helped me build the garden. He likes working outside. He’s great.”

Tim spends Tuesdays stocking shelves and filling bags, then on Thursdays he works in the garden, taking pride in doing things many other people would not want to bother doing.

“He likes to do the same thing over and over,” said Clemmons. “We move a lot of mulch on the farm. We have to spread it in several places. That is boring, hard labor – fill the wheelbarrow and move it. He loves it. He just wants to do it over and over.”

He also enjoys interacting with people who come and go, always saying hello to whomever crosses his path.

“He is just happy,” said Clemmons. “A lot of people who come to a food pantry are under stress and not happy, and he is greeting them at the door.”

Daystar has a program where young people ages 18-22 with special needs come to learn job skills and see what they can do to be productive. Tim’s presence there is a big help.

“It’s great for them to see Tim, who is older than they are, and see that he has a job and is productive and employable,” said Clemmons. “They just have to find their niche. Tim is a role model for them.”

“The great thing about Rollin’ Oats and Daystar is that they can see him in his full humanity and what he can contribute rather than what they can’t do,” said Kelly. “They really do value him and see him as fully equal and a full human being. That will only happen in a workspace where respect and integrity are valued across the board. He is lucky that he has found places in St. Pete that would hold space for him.”

His coworkers at Rollin’ Oats love what he does and just the fact that he is there.

“He is very on-task. He is very focused on taking care of the customers,” said front-end supervisor Robin Young, who has worked in the business a long time and interacted with similar employees before. “He does a good job with bagging. He knows what his job is, which is great. He stays on top of it, gets the carts, gets the baskets, and is very personable with customers. The customers love him. He has conversations with them about what is going on in the community, and they check up on him to see what he is doing next.”

Sometimes a business will hire an employee like Tim but the other employees are not necessarily on board and express their displeasure or impatience. He has experienced that in the past.

The team at Rollin’ Oats is the total opposite of that.

“He is family, without a doubt,” said Young. “As employees, we have each other’s backs. We are a very tight-knit group. It makes it a lot more comfortable for him. He loves being here.”

That was made clear by Tim himself in an interview with The Gabber, when we asked about his fellow employees.

“Oh my God, I love ‘em so much,” he said with enthusiasm.

His job, too, includes occasionally venturing into the parking lot to retrieve grocery carts, although he made it clear that he does not step outside without a supervisor’s permission.

“I’m a bagger,” he said crisply and succinctly when asked what his job is. His tone and the look on his face suggested it might be the most important job there is.

After a minute or so talking about the job and his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, he went back to work. He was right where he belonged, doing exactly what he was supposed to do.

“It is hard to find a connection in the world where you feel significant,” Kelly McBride said of people with Tim’s condition.

Thanks to her and to their family, Tim does not have that problem.