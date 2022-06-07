TIMB Chamber Makes Subs for St. Pete Food Pantry

A woman making a sandwich
Volunteers from Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce worked as a team to make sandwiches for Suncoast Haven of Rest Rescue Mission in St. Petersburg.
Members and friends of the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce took a break from business and made 100 sandwiches in 45 minutes at Gateway Subs on June 4. 

The TIMB group, called Hand Up Pinellas (HUP) donated the handhelds to Suncoast Haven of Rest Rescue Mission in St. Pete, along with water bottles and bags of chips. 

Chamber members formed HUP in April to help get food to people experiencing food insecurity in Pinellas. 

“There’s a great need in this country for this type of thing… it’s not just the homeless that experience a lack of food,” said TIMB President Barry Rubin. “Right now, school is out and there are kids that only eat at school, this is work that needs to be done on a much broader scale.” 

A woman smiling in an apron and hair net
Carissa Gallardo, along with other volunteers and Hand Up Pinellas (HUP) made 100 sub sandwiches at Gateway Subs on Monday, June 6. 
The event was sponsored by “SpotOn,” a payment company. The event space, Gateway Subs, is always closed on Mondays, says owner Grant Strayer. 

This is Hand Up Pinellas’ second event since April, and the group committed at least four food donations this summer. 

“We want to always take food to where the greatest need is, not just the beaches,” Rubin said while filling a brown bag with supplies.

Want to get involved?Rubin says volunteers don’t have to be chamber members to help; anyone can jump on the sandwich line. 

Email the TIMB Chamber or call 727-360-4121.

The next event will most likely be in August.

by Abby Baker

