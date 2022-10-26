Tampa Bay and the Gulf Beaches were lucky enough to hit a direct blow from Hurricane Ian.

Other parts of Florida, including Fort Myers, were not so lucky. That’s why the Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce has started a campaign to request money, gift cards, and donations. The TIMB Chamber will bring them to the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, which in turn will distribute them to businesses and individuals in need.

“We just feel very fortunate to be spared the grief that is happening to our neighbors in the south,” said TIMB President Barry Rubin. “Anything we can do to help for one of our fellow chambers, we’re going to do.”

The collection will go on through November, then the TIMB will set a time to personally deliver the goods and cash to Fort Myers.

For now, donors can drop off gift cards and cash donations to the TIMB office at 12601 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island, weekdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Often, tragedies like these get a lot of attention and are soon forgotten when there’s another news cycle,” Rubin said. “We just want to keep remembering our fellow Floridians, fellow members of the human race.

Along with the ongoing donations at the chamber office, Rubin says that TIMB members will collect donations at a few of the upcoming events.

Bring money, gift cards that can be used as cash or to grocery and home improvement stores, along with non-perishable donations to the following chamber events:

TIMB October After Hours Mixer: Oct. 27, 5-6:30 p.m. at Chill Restaurant & Bar

Halloween Hustle 5k: Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Waves at the Bilmar Beach Resort