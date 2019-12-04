‘Tis the Season for Small Business

On the morning of the nation’s annual Small Business Saturday on November 30, more than a dozen local people joined owner/chef Jax Taylor, pictured center wearing a bandana, at her Jax In And Out neighborhood café, 4928 Gulfport Blvd. S. She started her small business about a year and a half ago and her mission is to provide “affordable comfort food that people can enjoy with their friends.” Taylor is also upgrading from deli to restaurant status in December so she’ll be able to offer more and different types of foods for customers who enjoy salads, Keto and diabetic-friendly offerings, she said. According to the website of the American Independent Business Alliance, a national group, studies show that an average of 48 percent of purchases made at local independent businesses get recirculated locally, compared to less than 14 percent of purchases made at chain stores. For more information, visit facebook.com/Jax-In-And-Out-184490384927265.