You can’t go home again, as the saying goes. After reading T.L. Finlay’s new novel, “Girls Without Tears” (forthcoming August 2022 from Crooked Lane Books), you may just decide you don’t want to.

Noa Romwell has a successful career, a high rise apartment in Miami, a new boyfriend, and a life-threatening condition: Congenital Insensitivity to Pain with Anhidrosis (CIPA), a genetic mutation which leaves her body unable to feel pain or to sweat. After years of enduring ignorant comments about her CIPA from folks in her remote hometown, Everglades City, she’s happy with life in the big city, where nobody knows her secret.

Things move from Mayberry to mayhem quickly as Noa finds herself embroiled in a deadly drama that includes a secret affair, a murder, torture, and, of course, the last person you’d ever suspect.

But then home comes calling. The 6-year-old daughter of her high-school boyfriend, Zack, has mysteriously disappeared and the entire hamlet is stricken. Noa feels compelled join the search, even though it means facing the guy who broke her heart, his self-centered wife, and a host of other uncomfortable relationships from the past. Things move from Mayberry to mayhem quickly as Noa finds herself embroiled in a deadly drama that includes a secret affair, a murder, torture, and, of course, the last person you’d ever suspect.

The book has many strengths. Finlay has a way with the South Florida landscape, painting scenes that hover evocatively between beauty and dread: “I’d all but forgotten the aura of the Everglades,” Noa recalls, out with a search party, “how every single atom is in a defensive stance. Everything is sharp ­– from the spiky tips of the palm branches to the dried out blades of grass. The wind blows, igniting a chorus of off-key whistling across the miles and miles of sawgrass.”

The book also raises some important points about the continued prevalence of ableism in our society. Beyond the high school bullying she endures, Noa’s condition routinely leads her to be passed over for opportunities at which she might have excelled. Finlay captures what it might be like to live with the weight of other people’s prejudices on your shoulders.

But this is all wound around a plot that feels downright gothic and some impressively evil villains whose behavior seems under-explained, a bit artificial. With the rich premise and wonderfully brooding landscape Finlay creates, it seems as though the plot could have been resolved in many ways without the use of such extreme devices (ahem, a torture-basement…in south Florida?).

I ultimately left the book feeling more shocked than satisfied, but, like a trip down the actual Tamiami Trail, I found the journey pleasant in a creepy sort of way. Always remember, Florida isn’t trying to kill you…but it could.

If it wanted to.