Today is the Last Day to Fill Out Your Census

After reporting more than 99 percent of homes had been counted nationwide, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that the count will end prematurely on Thursday, October 15.

According to Pinellas County, however, that while Pinellas has the second highest self-response rate among Florida’s largest counties, only 67% of residents have responded to the census, either online, by mail or by phone.

“With millions in federal funding and statewide representation in Congress at stake, Pinellas County is making a final push for residents to respond to the 2020 Census before the deadline Thursday,” the county release in a statement Wednesday, October 14.

Online responses will remain open until 5:59 a.m. EDT, Friday, October 16.

“Higher response rates mean more federal funding and increased representation for the next decade: updated population from the 2010 Census brought around $44 billion in federal program funds to the state,” according to the county.

Residents can take the census securely online at My2020Census.gov, by phone in English (844-330-2020) or in one of 13 languages.