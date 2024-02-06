Tom Bixler’s Finance Reports Under Fire

Across Florida, the finances of elected officials make for interesting debate. While Gulfport City Council avoided resignations that have plagued other Florida cities, they are not immune to some issues.

At the Gulfport Candidate Forum on Jan. 30, Lenny Guckenheimer tried to distribute copies of Tom Bixler’s finance reports for quarter four in 2023.

This covers from Oct. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023. Guckenheimer marked multiple mathematical, clerical, and spelling errors. The errors show Bixler’s treasurer over-reporting both monetary contributions and monetary expenditures. When getting to the “itemized expenditures” section, many of the business names didn’t have an address, which the form specifically requests.

The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Bixler about these issues.

“My campaign treasurer made some mathematical errors,” said Bixler. “A few days later I went back to the City Clerk’s office and dropped off an addendum. I’m surprised those weren’t being handed out.”

According to Florida Statute 106.07, “The campaign treasurer shall be notified by certified mail or by another method using a common carrier that provides a proof of delivery of the notice as to why the report is incomplete and within 7 days after receipt of such notice must file an addendum to the report providing all information necessary to complete the report in compliance with this section.”

The City Clerk received the original finance report on Jan. 9. Bixler filed his addendum on Jan. 12. Bixler also filed an addendum on Feb. 2 to correct all errors between the original report and addendum. This final addendum closely followed the mistakes that Guckenheimer pointed out.

The Gabber Newspaper’s Election Coverage

As a newspaper, it is not our job to have an opinion about the campaigns and candidates. Our job is to report what happens, what key players say and do, and any legal activity concerning the campaign. This includes reporting on campaign finance, basic investigation into the candidates (and, as warranted, their families), and any unusual activity involving the campaigns. Read The Gabber Newspaper’s full statement on our elections ethics.