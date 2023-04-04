When is six inches larger than six inches?

When you’re eating at Tommy’s Hideaway in Gulfport. Someone on the phone, it seems, didn’t know what six inches looked like. See, Tommy’s Hideaway only serves one size pizza, but the menu doesn’t tell you what size. When we called to place an order, the woman on the phone told us they made 6-inch pizzas. Six people, six pizzas, we reasoned.

When my husband, the long-suffering El Cap, walked into the house holding six regular size pizza boxes (our pizzas came in at 10-12 inches across, or six feet of pizza), I choked back a laugh. How, I wondered, would we ever plow through all this pizza?

Turns out, we didn’t have any problem at all.

A Few of Our Favorite Pies

The clear star of the show? The clam pizza. I’d hesitantly ordered Larisa’s Famous White Clam Pizza, loving clams but fearing with three cheese – mozzarella, asiago, and pecorino romano – it would sit heavy in my stomach. I needn’t have worried; Tommy’s takes a light hand the the cheese, leaving the chopped clams to shine on this pie. Mine came on a gluten-free crust, with a lemon wedge (a much-appreciated touch.) While there’s little doubt Siri’s serves the best gluten-free pizza crust I’ve ever eaten, Tommy’s cauliflower crust reminded me of a filled-with-gluten thin crust pizza.

For those of you doing the math, that leaves five other pies. We’d ordered two cheese, all handily devoured. These wood-fired pies don’t taste like traditional “New York” pizza, but really, who wants New York pizza in Florida, anyway? This cheese pie will easily become a standard in our home.

Nana’s Meatball Ricotta did feel like a taste of my grandmother’s house, with meatballs and no shortage of ricotta vying for real estate on the pie. Those two pizzas went just as fast as the cheese.

The only disappointment? The Margherita pizza. Although most recipes – Tommy’s – call for crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, the best-tasting ones used sliced tomatoes. You’d be hard-pressed to find this anywhere, though. Even still, the Margherita pizza here lacked the oomph Larisa’s Famous White Clam Pizza and Nana’s Pizza did.

Though far more than six inches in diameter, no single one of Tommy’s Hideaway’s pies will feed a crowd, so order more than you think you’ll need. Plan on two people per pizza, max.

Or one, if you plan to get the clam pizza.

Where To Find Tommy’s Hideaway

Tommy’s Hideaway, 3121 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. Seven days: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. tommypizzapub.com; 727-623-4288.

Pro tip: If you can’t find a spot, call them and tell them. They’ll get the pizzas to you curbside.