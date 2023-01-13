Tommy’s Hideaway to Bring Pizza to Beach Boulevard

As many locals have already noticed, a new pizza shop is in the works on Beach Boulevard. On Jan. 6, owners Tom Lussiano and Larisa Curbelo signed off on their new wood-fired pizza and pub, Tommy’s Hideaway.

Lussiano and Curbelo have been in the corporate world of restaurants for far too long. They felt ready to make a change by opening their own business. What helped them decide what kind of business they wanted? That was easy. After their visit to Italy, they fell in love with the idea of a pizzeria.

Lussiano and Curbelo hope to open Tommy’s Hideaway by the beginning of February, and are awaiting the arrival of a large, ceramic pizza oven currently being shipped from California that can crank out four pizzas every 90 seconds, according to Lussiano.

Menu and pricing are still in the works, but they have plenty of ideas for pizza lovers’ favorite pies. This also means customers can expect gluten-free and vegan options. The pair also plan to offer sandwiches and possibly pasta dishes.

“I think the guests that come through that door are our priority,” Lussiano said. “We want to make sure that they have a great experience and they can’t wait to come back and they tell their friends.”

For the next few weeks, these two are working with local chefs and distributors to finalize their menu and supplies. In the meantime, a lot of cleaning and renovating are on the agenda.

Lussiano and Curbelo love the Gulfport community so they’re looking forward to holding local events and hosting live entertainment.

“I love the close-knit community,” Curbelo said. “Everyone has been so supportive and helpful with the whole process.”

“This place is kind of tucked away, so at Tommy’s Hideaway, we want people to come hang out,” Lussiano said. “Come hideaway with us.”

Tommy’s Hideaway, 3121 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport.