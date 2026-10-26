Top Five Florida B Movies Perfect for Halloween

There’s no shortage of scary movies out there. Obsession. The Shining (the second one). Idiocracy. And there’s no better season to watch them, whether you’d rather scare yourself beyond what’s advisable at home or in a theater.

But what if you don’t love being scared witless? What if your tastes run more toward films so bad you can’t possibly be scared? Not the A-list movies, but the B-list? B movies, if you will.

Well, then, you’ve come to the right place. We have a list of some incredible B movies. And, because this paper (and this writer) celebrates all things Florida, we’ve limited our list to movies made in Florida. There are more than you’d think, but these are the ones you need to watch before we all trade those giant lawn skeletons (and a shout-out to the Headless Horseman skeleton on 54th Street by Gulfport Elementary) for reindeer (so common in Florida).

Without further ado, here are our top five Florida B movies:

Creature From the Black Lagoon is the film that comes to everyone’s mind when you ask them to name a B movie made in Florida. Universal filmed parts of it at Wakulla Springs and Silver Springs, and the studio cast Floridian Ricou Browning as the underwater Gill-man not only for this film but for its two sequels. Watch it on Amazon Prime. Two Thousand Maniacs is the kind of film you only get when it’s shot in 15 days. Filmed entirely on location in St. Cloud, the film’s premise is that the townspeople of Pleasant Valley lure six northerners to their town for a centennial celebration of the Civil War battle in which the Union destroyed it. The northerners, exhibiting the blind optimism of people who don’t study history, join the celebration and, well, bad things happen. Fun fact: The band 10,000 Maniacs chose its name as an homage to this film. This one will cost you $2.99 on Amazon Prime. Color Me Blood Red is part of Herschell Gordon Lewis’ “Blood” trilogy (Two Thousand Maniacs is, too). Lewis made this film in Sarasota. When an art critic suggests a struggling artist’s work could use a more vibrant red, the artist turns to blood. His own will only go so far, though. You’ll need an IndiePix subscription ($2.99/month) to watch this one. Frogs asks the all-important question: Suppose Nature gave a war… and everybody came? Made in 1972, this eco-horror film features killer butterflies, snakes and, of course, frogs — all taking revenge for one old white guy’s sins against the planet. Bonus: It features an un-mustachioed Sam Elliott, who credits Frogs with launching his career. Watch it free on Kanopy with a library card. Sharkansas Women’s Prison Massacre is a shining example of how bad a scary movie can be when it simply doesn’t apply itself. Don’t let the name fool you: Jim Wynorski made this film in Florida, in and around Florida Caverns State Park. A fracking project goes wrong and releases a spike-covered shark that can apparently travel without water. The film features Dominique Swain and Traci Lords, but the shark is the real star. Watch it free on YouTube.

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