Top Golf Opens St. Pete Location

On June 30, Top Golf finally opened a Pinellas location in north St. Pete. Now, there’s no need to drive to the Brandon facility to satisfy your golfing desires.

This new venue is the ultimate entertainment destination to eat, drink, and socialize all while you play golf.

The building has three floors for players with fun levels for all skill sets. The rooftop terrace has fire pits for hanging around with friends in between swings or to simply drink and eat.

Top Golf’s website described this St. Pete location to have “climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort” with more than 200 high definition televisions “in every bay and throughout our sports bar and restaurant.”

Players can use complimentary clubs or bring their own. Top Golf offers a wide selection of games. Aim for the outfield targets with special high-tech, micro-chipped golf balls that tracks how far it travelled and how close it landed to the target. This location has “Toptracer technology” which keeps track of every players’ shots.

Save your spots for up to six players. Prices are per hour and per bay. Prices vary depend on the time of day players attend.

Top Golf, 220 Carillon Pkwy. N., St. Petersburg. 727-870-4030, topgolf.com

