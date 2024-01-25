Top Tastes: Best Pizza in Gulfport

Nothing screams TGIF like a steaming-hot pizza. Growing up, Friday night was always pizza night in my house and it served as the official kickoff to weekend cartoons and soccer games. However, there was always a debate as to which eatery served the best pizza — which pizza was worthy of our Friday night festivities. Everybody is partial to a particular kind of pie. Coming from the Midwest, I like a thick pan pizza or a classic Chicago-style deep dish. However, I won’t pass up anything doughy that’s slathered in sauce and dripping in cheese. For this edition of Top Tastes, we sampled pepperoni pizzas in Gulfport at Tommy’s Hideaway, Slice of Gulfport, and Siri’s Gourmet Burgers & Pizza to see who has the best ‘za in town.

Siri’s Pizza & Gourmet Burgers: Best Pepperoni ($15.49)

Siri’s Gourmet Burgers & Pizza has been a Gulfport staple for some time now. Located in the north end of Beach Boulevard, this place has everything from pizza and burgers to pasta and wings. We sampled a medium pepperoni pizza and were blown away by the size. Siri’s medium pizza (12″) comes with eight slices (more than enough for two people to share). The sauce, made fresh daily, has just enough sweetness to cut through the spicy pepperoni. They also dust their pizzas in an oregano blend for added flavor. When a pizza comes out this piping hot, it’s damn delicious. Their website is difficult to read, so I suggest going to the shop and ordering in person. But for a game day pie, you can’t beat it.

Siri’s Pizza & Gourmet Burgers, 2813 Beach Blvd., Gulfport. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun., 12-8 p.m., 727-258-4949, sirisgourmetburgersandpizza.com.

Tommy’s Hideaway: Bougiest Pizza Menu ($17)

Tommy’s Hideaway has the bougiest pizza menu in Gulfport, hands down. With fresh ingredients such as burrata, clams, and jumbo shrimp, these artisan pizzas are definitely swanky. The pizzas at Tommy’s come in one size (13-14″), with six healthy-sized pieces, enough for sharing. And our pepperoni pizza only took 11 minutes from order to table, the shortest wait time of all three establishments. It was dripping in gooey cheese but had minimal grease. We loved the flavor the wood fire imparted on the crust but did wish the middle of the pizza was cooked a bit more. Overall, Tommy’s Hideaway definitely wins best locale and ambiance, and is a great place to go for wood-fired pizza in the heart of Gulfport.

Tommy’s Hideaway, 3121 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun., 1-9 p.m., 727-623-4288, tommypizzapub.com.

Slice of Gulfport: Our Favorite ($13.63)

Slice of Gulfport is the newest pizza addition to the city. Located next to Funky Flamingo on 58th Street South, Slice offers build-your-own pizzas for super cheap. They have a plethora of toppings with all of the standards, plus unconventional ones like tofu, chicken, ricotta, and vegan cheese. Our medium pizza, while smaller than the others (10″), had the best crust, best sauce, and was our overall fave. The crust was crispy on the outside and doughy on the inside, the sauce had balanced flavor and it had the perfect amount of toppings. Not only was it our favorite but it was also the cheapest! This family-run joint is awesome because they offer discounts for veterans and active service members. They’re also known for the ‘free slice’ days and activity within the community.

Slice of Gulfport, 1414 58th St. S., Gulfport. Tues.-Sat., 2-9 p.m., Sun., 3-9 p.m., Closed Mondays. 727-329-8697, slicegulfport.com.

Whether you’re looking for a night out pizza date or a cozy dinner at home, Gulfport has your pizza covered.

