Top Tastes: Best St. Pete Beach Coffee Shops

For this edition of Top Tastes, we found the best St. Pete Beach coffee shops to visit this summer. Drive down Blind Pass Road to Corey Avenue and Gulf Boulevard to satisfy your caffeine needs at these special cafés.

Best St. Pete Beach Coffee Shops

Bougiest Menu: Cocoa Addiction ($5.85)

If you truly want to seduce your tastebuds first thing in the morning, Cocoa Addiction is a must-visit. Step inside and you will immediately feel enveloped in the sweet aromas of coffee and chocolate. (Is there a better combination?) This decadent eatery boasts a selection of caffeinated sips along with artisan chocolates and French savoir-faire, including breakfast pastries, massive cookies and savory bites.

Cocoa Addiction is spearheaded by renowned local chefs Grégory Putin and Oliver Rodriguez. If you haven’t sampled their goodies, you don’t know what you’re missing. Whether your morning perk is an espresso or you prefer something sexier, like a coquito latte, Coco Addiction’s creations will make you feel like you’re in a different world. They feature local beans from Made Coffee, that are smooth and light. Additionally, enjoy complimentary chocolates (think William Dean-style) when you dine in. These delicate confections are the perfect pick-me-up for any morning along the gulf beaches.

Cocoa Addiction, 344 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. Wed.-Sun., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday. 727-390-2626, cocoaddiction-mia.com.

Best Chill Vibes: The Centre Kava & Coffee Exchange ($5.39)

Shake up your wake up with coffee and kava at The Centre. This low-key, multipurpose establishment is part coffee shop and part wellness studio. Not only will you find quickly-crafted espresso bevies and teas, but the menu also features a range of kava and kratom for those who prefer a more mellow start to the day. It’s a medical-marijuana centric café offering CBD and Delta 9 (for those 21 and older) where you can lace your brew with the right amount of chill for the day.

The coconut milk latte I ordered was smaller (8 oz) compared to the other two shops I sampled but the vibe is by far, the most relaxed. The shared space is used for wellness classes like yoga and sound baths, as well as sexual health, acoustic wave therapy, and an all-purpose business center. Membership isn’t required for coffee purchases but you do get discounts on “deeper feels.” The coffee isn’t strong but the vibes are chill and the service is super friendly and fast.

The Centre Kava & Coffee Exchange, 7525 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. Mon.-Sat., 7 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun., 7 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-409-3009, thecentrespb.com.

Best All-in-One Shop: Grove Surf & Coffee ($6.70)

Grove Surf & Coffee is a mixed concept space that combines a retail surf shop and specialty coffee bar. Located next door to The Frog Pond, this coffee shop is jumping with activity all times of day. Granted, it’s a tourist hub, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying mild brews made with roasted beans from local fave, Bandit Coffee.

Grove is an inviting space where you can shop, sip and relax. I ordered an almond milk late that was tepid and hot. Try a coconut latte, the house speciality, with toasted coconut-steeped syrup, mixed with signature espresso and milk, and topped with toasted coconut shavings.

They also serve kombucha, tea, and array of sweets. Don’t expect the boldest coffee, but you’ll love the ambiance. There are plenty of nifty gifts to shop for.

Grove Surf & Coffee, 7370 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Sun.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-289-3634, grovesurfandcoffee.com.

What is Top Tastes?

The Tampa Bay food scene is awesome. It’s constantly growing as new establishments pop up and now diverse food concepts are everywhere. In addition to restaurant reviews, I’ll be on a months-long campaign to sample specific dishes at various locales and then ranking my favorites. Follow along as I sample everything from salads and sushi, to Cubans and coffee in St. Pete, Gulfport, and the Gulf Beaches. This is a collection of food comparisons from a small sampling of area restaurants. By no means have I dined at every establishment that serves every category of food in this competition.

If you disagree with my rankings, that’s totally fine, but please be civil about it. And lastly, you won’t see me writing about Stella’s or the Salty Nun. It’s not that they don’t deserve the love, but my wife owns Stella’s and is part owner of Salty Nun, so in the interest of fairness (and marital harmony), those eateries don’t get to play.