Top Tastes: Best Sushi on the Gulf Beaches

When I was in kid, my family hosted a Japanese exchange student for a year. My dad had a vested interest in all things Japanese because of his work, so we welcomed our new houseguest, Naho, with open arms. Naho not only taught us some (basic) Japanese language during her stay but she opened our eyes, and palates, to a whole new world of food: sushi. Up to that point, our family was pretty American when it came to dinner. To this day, I can’t help but think of Naho every time I break out my chopsticks and soy sauce.

For this edition of The Gabber Newspaper‘s Top Tastes, we sampled sushi on the Gulf Beaches. We know Pinellas County has fabulous sushi eateries, but we kept our tastes close to the water. Here’s the rundown on some of our favorites:

Best Sushi on the Gulf Beaches

Basil Leaf Thai Sushi & Noodles — Biggest Portions ($13-19)

I’m often a little skeptical of the sushi quality at a Thai restaurant. After all, they’re two completely different cuisines and given the choice, I’m always Team Thai food. But Basil Leaf on St. Pete Beach is not to be missed for sushi. Their menu is crafty, featuring a handful of rolls named after famous bands like Weezer, Pink Floyd, Blondie, and Sublime. We devoured a Mexican roll ($15) with shrimp tempura, avocado, and masago, as well as a Volcano roll ($19) piled high with an assortment of seafood.

I’m not a huge fan of seaweed (due to a ridiculous high school dare to eat a package of nori sheets by themselves), so I opt for soy paper or rice wrappers for my sushi. My TLC roll was basically a Thai Summer roll with tofu, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean sprouts and, rice noodles, served with homemade peanut sauce. Our rolls were massive and stuffed full with ingredients. While more expensive than the other eateries, you definitely get your money’s worth at Basil Leaf.

Basil Leaf, 6395 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Open daily 12-10 p.m. 727-360-4000, basilthaisushibar.com.

Sushi Rock Grill — Largest Menu — ($8.45)

Sushi Rock Grill is a hidden gem in Tierra Verde that is outstanding and sports the largest sushi menu of all three eateries we sampled. Tucked on the corner of a strip mall, this family-owned spot is known for both Thai food and sushi. The menu boasts lists of makimono and sashimi options with a plethora of fish and fillings. Sushi Rock Grill also offers maki lunch combos (rolls with soup and salads) for $14.95.

I noshed on a Spicy California Roll ($8.45) with spicy crab, avocado and cucumber as well as a classic veggie roll — both wrapped in rice paper. Each roll was fresh, vibrant, and delivered in less than five minutes. While the sushi tasted superb, I also recommend the chicken satay; Sushi Rock marinates it in coconut milk and yellow curry, and serves it with scratch-made peanut sauce. Diner tip: Enjoy your meal on the covered patio overlooking the pond for an al fresco experience.

Sushi Rock Grill, 5901 Sun Blvd., Unit 121, Tierra Verde. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. & 5-9 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. & 5-10 p.m.; Sat., 5-10 p.m.; Sun., 5-9 p.m. 727-867-0770, sushirockgrill.com.

Pete Sushi & Poke — Cheapest Sushi — ($8.20)

Pete Sushi in Madeira Beach was the most modest of the sushi restaurants we tried. The menu was basic, but the sushi was fresh. As we snacked on a boat with three different rolls, we couldn’t help but dig the vibe — the space feels more like a coffee shop than a sushi joint.

We stuck to the classic menu and ordered a rice paper-wrapped veggie roll and California roll. We also sampled the Tampa roll, with fried whitefish and spicy mayo (all $8.20), which was light and crunchy with a kick from the mayo. If you’re craving something cool and crisp after a day in the sun, head across the street to Pete Sushi.

Pete Sushi & Poke, 14995 Gulf Blvd., Unit J, Madeira Beach. Mon., 2-9 p.m.; Wed.-Sun., 2-9:30 p.m.; Closed Tuesdays. 727-800-9228, petesushi.com.

When it comes to fresh sushi, head over towards the Gulf beaches.

What is Top Tastes?

The Tampa Bay food scene is awesome. It’s constantly growing as new establishments pop up and now diverse food concepts are everywhere. In addition to restaurant reviews, I’ll be on a months-long campaign to sample specific dishes at various locales and then ranking my favorites. Follow along as I sample everything from salads and pizza, to Cubans and coffee in St. Pete, Gulfport, and the Gulf Beaches. This is a collection of food comparisons from a small sampling of area restaurants. By no means have I dined at every establishment that serves every category of food in this competition.

If you disagree with my rankings, that’s totally fine, but please be civil about it. And lastly, you won’t see me writing about Stella’s or the Salty Nun. It’s not that they don’t deserve the love, but my wife owns Stella’s and is part owner of Salty Nun, so in the interest of fairness (and marital harmony), those eateries don’t get to play.