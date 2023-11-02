Top Tastes: Who Makes the Best Fish Spread in Tampa Bay?

Who Makes the Best Fish Spread in Tampa Bay?

Few things are more Floridian than fish spread. (OK, maybe key lime pie and Cuban sandwiches). As I traipsed around the Gulf Beaches sampling this signature appetizer, I never knew there was so much variation in recipes. How could something so ubiquitously Florida be so totally different at some of the most popular restaurants? For this Top Tastes, my mother-in-law and I went on a foodie adventure and took a deep dive into our top three local joints for fish spread appetizers:

Least Expensive Fish Spread: The Wharf ($9.50)

The fish spread at The Wharf can be described in one word: underwhelming. It’s made solely with mahi-mahi and lacks any notion of seasoning or flavor. (Enter: hot sauce). It was the cheapest fish spread appetizer we sampled, but you get what you pay for. It’s literally a rounded scoop in a styrofoam bowl, served in a basket, with an abundance of saltines. It’s no frills, but are you are given enough crackers to feed a family, so bring your purse.

2001 Pass-a-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach. wharfpag.com; 727-367-9469.

Most Authentic Fish Spread: Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish ($9.99)

I’ll probably be crucified for writing this but I do not think Ted Peters has the best fish spread. Do I think it’s super awesome that they smoke their fish on site, are cash only, and serve beer in frosty mugs? Yes! But I’m not a fan of the fish dip. I think the mahi-mahi/mullet combo is great for a fish spread. But we thought the dip’s consisteny was too wet (albeit spreadable) and the flavor was way too sweet from the pickles and relish. Points for smoky flavor, largest portion, and most authentic fish spread though. (And I highly recommend the key lime pie.)

1350 Pasadena Ave. S., South Pasadena. tedpetersfish.com; 727-381-7931.

My Favorite Fish Spread: Shrimpy’s Waterfront Blues Bistro ($12)

Of the three restaurants we sampled for fish spread, this was our favorite. It’s not only best overall flavor but also has the best presentation. While less spreadable than its counterparts, Shrimpy’s definitely delivers on flavor with a winning combo of salmon and mullet. Their presentation was the most colorful and came with the most accoutrements, including hot sauce (a must-have for me). If you want a tasty fish spread appetizer, head to Shrimpy’s.

9524 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. shrimpysbluesbistro.com; .

What is Top Tastes?

The Tampa Bay food scene is awesome. It’s constantly growing as new establishments pop up and now diverse food concepts are everywhere. In addition to restaurant reviews, I’ll be on a months-long campaign to sample specific dishes at various locales and then ranking my favorites. Follow along as I sample everything from salads and sushi, to Cubans and coffee in St. Pete, Gulfport, and the Gulf Beaches. This is a collection of food comparisons from a small sampling of area restaurants. By no means have I dined at every establishment that serves every category of food in this competition.

If you disagree with my rankings, that’s totally fine, but please be civil about it. And lastly, you won’t see me writing about Stella’s or the Salty Nun. It’s not that they don’t deserve the love, but my wife owns Stella’s and is part owner of Salty Nun, so in the interest of fairness (and marital harmony), those eateries don’t get to play.