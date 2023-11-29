Toy Drive for YMCA’s Neighbors to Neighbors Christmas Program

Give back to your community with this toy drive. Boulevard Burgers & Tap House partnered with the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg to host a toy drive during the holidays.

Bring new and unopened toys for children ages 2-12 to the restaurant from now until Dec. 10.

In a recent press release, it states, “The YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg celebrates their 33rd Annual Neighbors to Neighbors Christmas Program to bring the spirit of Christmas to 400 families and more than 900 children.”

The Neighbors to Neighbors Christmas Program gifts families a live tree, ornaments, holiday dinner, books and toys, according to the YMCA website.

In addition, each child in these families receives a free full season of sports or aquatics. The parents receive free access to the healthy living and financial literacy workshops. Lastly, the YMCA invites these families to all the YMCA Family Fun Events.

Help families in your neighborhood by dropping off an unwrapped gift.

Boulevard Burgers & Tap House, 5905 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 727-201-4906, blvdburgers.com.

