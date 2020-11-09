Tracking Eta: Storm Hovers in the Gulf

In their update at 1 p.m. Monday, November 9, the National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Eta has weakened a bit while moving southwestward over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC forecast tracks the center of Eta will continue to move away from the Florida Keys and South Florida today and hang out in the Gulf of Mexico tonight through Wednesday. Due to the dry air the Gulf, Eta has become more disorganized.

However, most of Florida can expect heavy rains and winds to continue throughout the week.

Due to high winds, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is currently closed, per the Florida Highway Patrol.

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys at Lower Matecumbe Key on Sunday November 7, 11 p.m. This is the 12th named storm to make landfall in the U.S. this year, and the 28th named storm of the season. The Atlantic hurricane season lasts through November.

The City of Gulfport set up a sandbag station on Sunday, and has further resources on the city’s website.

If you haven’t already, download a copy of Pinellas County’s All Hazard Guide and make sure you’re prepared.

For more information, residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, and find updates at the National Weather Service. Find other updates from the county on Facebook and Twitter.