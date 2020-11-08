Tracking Eta: Storm Moves Toward Florida

It’s a bit gusty outside today as Tropical Storm Eta moves over the Florida Straits.

“On the forecast track, the center of Eta will continue to move over the Florida Straits between Cuba and the Bahamas this afternoon, pass near or over the Florida Keys tonight and early Monday, and be over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday and Tuesday,” reported the NHC at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 8.

TS Eta is moving away from Cuba and will approach South Florida tonight, at potential hurricane strength. Eta is expected to produce flooding rain, strong storm surge, strong winds and high surf until at least Tuesday.

The Weather Channel encourages folks to stay out of the ocean due to strong rip currents.

The City of Gulfport set up a sandbag distribution site at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., until 6 p.m., November 8. There is a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required. Follow City of Gulfport announcements on the storm here.

If you haven’t already, download a copy of Pinellas County’s All Hazard Guide and make sure you’re prepared.

For more information, residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, and find updates at the National Weather Service. Find other updates from the county on Facebook and Twitter.