Tracking Eta: Storm Still Hanging in Gulf 

Tropical Storm Eta is still hanging out in the middle of the Gulf and she isn’t expected to move much any time soon, according to the NHC’s November 10, 9 a.m. update, though the storm track has shifted more toward the west.

Eta is stationary, with winds at 60 mph, near the western tip of Cuba. Eta is expected to pick up a little speed and strength around Wednesday but remain over the water avoiding contact with land for the time being.

Florida, including the Gulf Coast, is expected to still receive bands of wet weather and gusty winds throughout the week.

“The bottom line here, is while all residents along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor Eta, it is expected to begin weakening by late week, and may either fizzle completely over the Gulf of Mexico, or simply limp ashore as a tropical depression or low-end tropical storm late this week or this weekend,” the Weather Channel reported on Tuesday.

The Sunshine Skyway bridge is now open.

Authorities still advise caution with Eta. The Atlantic hurricane season is not over – there is currently another disturbance developing in Caribbean.

If you haven’t already, download a copy of Pinellas County’s All Hazard Guide and make sure you’re prepared.

For more information, residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, and find updates at the National Weather Service. Find other updates from the county on Facebook and Twitter.