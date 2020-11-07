Tracking Eta: Storm Update 

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, November 7, the National Hurricane Center reported that Eta is now a tropical storm and is moving from the Cayman Islands over very warm waters to central Cuba.

According to the Weather Channel, Florida is in the path of the storm – all of Florida is in the cone uncertainty.

“Damaging tropical-storm-force winds are expected Sunday night, with hurricane-force winds possible, in the Florida Keys and portions of the southern Florida peninsula, where a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect,” said the NHC.

Due to projected heavy rains on Tuesday, the City of Gulfport is making sandbags available at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Sunday, November 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required.

The City of Gulfport released an alert at 3 p.m. Saturday encouraging residents to refresh their emergency supply kits and ensure that their disaster plan is in place.

The Gabber will update readers throughout the weekend with information from the NHC, the Weather Channel and local authorities.

If you haven’t already, download a copy of Pinellas County’s All Hazard Guide and make sure you’re prepared.

For more information, residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, keep an eye on your local news media, and the National Weather Service. Find other updates from the county on Facebook and Twitter