TradeWinds’ Ecotourism Additions Educates Visitors

St. Pete Beach’s TradeWinds Island Resort partnered with Tampa Bay nonprofit groups for eco-conscious events and improvements.

The resort plans to add “ecotourism offerings” such as interactive wildlife programs and a mock sea turtle nest display. These eco enhancements will be year-round additions to the resort, according to the TradeWinds Island Resort’s press release.

TradeWinds’ Ecotourism Additions

The TradeWinds’ ecotourism additions include four partnerships and initiatives. First, the resort will no longer allow planned balloon releases from the property in support of the House Bill 321, the Balloon Release Bill. Along with this new policy, displays of real balloons will be on the property with a list of reasons for the bill and conservation effort.

Second, TradeWinds’ RumFish Grill partnered with Tampa Bay Watch to conduct a “Shells for Shorelines” program. RumFish Grill will “collect oyster shells to help create Vertical Oyster Gardens (VOG) or shell bags for Tampa Bay Watch,” according to the press release.

The RumFish Beach Resort and the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center will also introduce an animal interaction program. Twice a week, guests can learn about animals such as alligators and Komodo dragons.

Lastly, the Tradewinds partnered with the Sea Turtle Trackers to add the mock sea turtle nest display. This mock display will be on the beach behind the Island Grand. The importance of keeping the beach clean is the design’s overall intent. The area includes a donation box and information about sea turtles.

“Ecotourism has always been a priority for us at TradeWinds, as seen in our long-running programs such as the Swim with the Fishes tank experience, the Touch Tank program, and extensive educational signage throughout the property,” said Managing Director of TradeWinds Island Resorts Avi Yesawich.

Ecotourism and Earth Day

TradeWinds’ and Tampa Bay Watch will host an Earth Day event on the beach Sunday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. It will feature a seminar on how to build a vertical oyster garden. Also, The Florida Aquarium and Keep Pinellas Beautiful will lead a beach cleanup. The groups will provide all cleaning equipment, such as buckets and trash pickers.

According to the press release, “all donated VOGs will be distributed to local dock owners in the community to help naturally filter the Tampa Bay waters, as well as provide food and habitat to marine life.”

“We’re celebrating this ongoing commitment with our Earth Day event and by introducing these exciting new interactive offerings for the community and our guests,” said Yesawich.

TradeWinds Island Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 727-367-6461, tradewindsresort.com.

