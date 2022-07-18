TradeWinds Fire Closes Timeshare Building

TradeWinds guests had a scare at 2:30 a.m., July 12 when fire departments from St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and St. Petersburg evacuated the Bluegreen timeshare building due to a fire on the sixth floor.

According to TradeWinds, the fire started through an air conditioning unit. Because it happened in the timeshare building, the resort is still accepting reservations for regular guests.

“Our top concern and priority is the safety of our guests and staff and we are happy to say there were no reported injuries and everyone exited the building safely,” Bob LaCasse, Managing Director of TradeWinds Island Resorts wrote in a public statement following the fire.

Despite LaCasse’s statement claiming no injuries, there’s conflicting reports: St. Pete Beach’s public information officer Sarah Laracuente told The Gabber that fire rescue reported three minor injuries related to the fire.

“The building has been secured and a room-by-room assessment is currently taking place. A portion of the building will remain closed at this time and we are working diligently to relocate those resort guests,” the resort’s release also said. “We are thankful to our staff and the local authorities who acted swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

Evacuated guests were moved either within the property or to a nearby hotel. It’s unclear how soon the burned building will be repaired.