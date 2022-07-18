Tradewinds on St. Pete Beach Proposes Expansion

TradeWinds Island Resorts, a multi-resort company on St. Pete Beach hopes to expand by 850,000 square feet over the next 12 years. If the expansion is approved by the City of St. Pete Beach, TradeWinds will may add retail space, a 20,000-square-foot ballroom, beach access, three swimming pools, and a bowling alley.

But not before many public meetings held in the name of community input. Many St. Pete Beach residents are concerned with the sheer size of the structure, as well as the crowds and traffic it may bring.

“This is a process, and we want to take community concerns into consideration,” said Joe Smith, Chief Executive Officer of 1754 Properties, which owns TradeWinds.”We have plans to improve the infrastructure, that includes widening the sidewalk to make it more pedestrian-friendly and add a 30-foot beach access for the public.”

Smith added that TradeWinds has considered funding improvements to the City’s stormwater system to reduce flooding issues, a consistent issue in the area.

“I’d like to add that what we’re proposing requires no changes to the local code,” Smith said.

TradeWinds will wholly fund the public improvements as well as the expansion. TradeWinds runs RumFish Beach Resorts and Island Grand.